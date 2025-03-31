How to watch today’s Belmont vs Villanova NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Belmont vs Villanova NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Belmont Bruins will take on the Villanova Wildcats to begin a thrilling NCAAW battle on March 31, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT. After Tuti Jones scored a remarkable 26 points in a decisive 90-45 victory against James Madison, Belmont hosts Villanova.

Belmont holds opponents to an average of 8.1 fewer points than they do, scoring 71.5 points per game.

Villanova has a shooting rate of 41.7% and scores 64.0 points per game, which places them in fifth place in the Big East.

This season, Belmont's field goal percentage is 42.5%, which is slightly lower than Villanova's 42.6%. Villanova also shoots 6.9 three-pointers every game, which is 0.6 higher than what Belmont usually gives up.

Belmont Bruins vs Villanova Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Belmont Bruins will meet the Villanova Wildcats in an epic NCAAW game on March 31, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Belmont Bruins vs Villanova Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Belmont Bruins and the Villanova Wildcats live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Belmont Bruins team news

Tuti Jones has averaged 10.4 points over the last ten games.

Jailyn Banks leads the team with 3.4 assists and 12.5 points per game.

Villanova Wildcats team news

Jasmine Bascoe is bringing up 16.4 points, two steals, and 4.2 assists per game.

Maddie Webber has been scoring 12.9 points throughout her last 10 outings.

