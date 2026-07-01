Watch for FREE: Belgium vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Belgium vs. Senegal World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off today, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (4:00 PM Eastern Time / 1:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington. This win-or-go-home knockout matchup features a thrilling, high-stakes battle to advance: Belgium enters the match with massive momentum after bouncing back to top Group G with a resounding 5-1 victory over New Zealand. Meanwhile, Senegal's Lions of Teranga sneaked into the knockout phase as one of the best third-place teams following an explosive 5-0 rout against Iraq, setting up an unpredictable clash for a coveted spot in the Round of 16.









If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna & Streaming Options

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FS1—a premium cable network—a standard over-the-air antenna will not be able to pick it up. To watch the English feed, you will need to tune in through a traditional cable subscription or stream it via a live TV streaming service like Fubo.

However, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is a major local broadcast network. This means you can watch the Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into FS1 via your cable provider, or stream via the Fubo 5-day free trial.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.









Telemundo Channel Guide

For those watching the Spanish broadcast via traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, or simply utilizing an OTA digital antenna, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.:

New York Metro Area: Telemundo Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area: Telemundo Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area: Telemundo Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: Telemundo Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area: Telemundo Channel 47 (KTMD)



