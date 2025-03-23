How to watch today's Baylor Bears vs Duke Blue Devils basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor Bears vs Duke Blue Devils NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 seed Duke (32-3) looks to secure its spot in the Sweet 16 as the Blue Devils face off against No. 9 seed Baylor (20-14) in a highly anticipated second-round showdown of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Lenovo Center.

Baylor survived a hard-fought contest against Mississippi State in the opening round on Friday, securing a place in the second round with hopes of pulling off an upset. The Bears enter this matchup with a 20-14 overall record, having finished tied for seventh in the highly competitive Big 12 with a 10-10 mark in conference play.

Meanwhile, Duke extended its winning streak to 12 games in emphatic fashion, dismantling Mount St. Mary’s in Friday’s first-round showdown. The Blue Devils, now boasting a 32-3 overall record, dominated the ACC with a stellar 19-1 regular-season record. Against Mount St. Mary’s, Duke wasted no time seizing control, jumping out to an 18-4 advantage and never allowing their opponent to gain a foothold.

Baylor Bears vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Bears and the Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 2:40 pm ET/11:40 am PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:40 pm ET/11:40 am PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina, United States

How to watch Baylor Bears vs Duke Blue Devils basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bears and the Devils on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor's offence is led by Norchad Omier, who averages a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He is one of four Bears averaging double figures, alongside VJ Edgecombe (15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists), Robert Wright III (11.5 points, 4.3 assists), and Jeremy Roach (10.1 points, 2.6 assists). Jayden Nunn (8.8 points) also provides key contributions, while Jalen Celestine, Josh Ojianwuna, and Langston Love serve as valuable rotational pieces.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

For Duke, freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has been the catalyst, leading the team with 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest. Kon Knueppel (14.1 points, 2.7 assists) and Tyrese Proctor (12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds) have provided steady scoring support, while Isaiah Evans (7.5 points) and Sion James (8.5 points) offer additional offensive firepower. Caleb Foster, Khaman Maluach, Darren Harris, Maliq Brown, and Mason Gillis have all played pivotal roles in coach Jon Scheyer’s deep rotation.

