Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's time to return to club football once more as we bid adieu to another international break. And we have a blockbuster Bundesliga clash on the horizon as Bayern Munich entertain high-flying Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in an early top-of-the-table encounter on Friday.

The pair are the only two sides with a 100% record in the German top flight, winning all three of their league matches this season. They have been in free-scoring touch, which suggests there should be no shortage of entertainment in a crunch clash in Munich.

Bayern bounced back from a disappointing 3-0 DFB Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig with consecutive victories against Werder Bremen, Augsburg, and most recently Borussia Monchengladbach, scoring nine goals in the process. Thomas Tuchel will now look to take control of the league table with three points on Friday.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso's stellar Leverkusen have been earning plenty of plaudits after picking up nine points from nine so far, finding the back of the net an impressive 11 goals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: September 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 PM EDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The highly-anticipated Bundesliga encounter between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm EDT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The Bayern vs Leipzig fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Thomas Tuchel will be hopeful attacking star Jamal Musiala recovers in time for this clash after a bad back saw him pulled out of international duty.

The attacking midfielder has missed Die Roten's last two matches due to a hamstring injury that ruled him out of action for several weeks. However, depending on the results of a late assessment, he could make a return against Leverkusen.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's comeback has been put on hold after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in January, while summer signing Raphael Guerreiro is sidelined with a calf injury. Tuchel will also be sweating over the fitness of midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who picked up a knock on international duty. The midfielder will be assessed but is likely to start if deemed fit.

In Neuer's absence, Sven Ulreich will continue to deputise in goal, while Tuchel could name an unchanged lineup from their dramatic victory against Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala, Kane

Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is still without the services of striker Patrik Schick, who underwent surgery after problems with his adductors. Young full-back Arthur remains sidelined for 10-12 weeks after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with the Brazil Olympic team. Amine Adli returns from suspension and will likely sit on the bench, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah is doubtful for the trip to Munich.

Defender Piero Hincapie could also feature here following his successful return to training after a long metatarsal injury. Otherwise, the Spanish coach is set to stick with the same starting lineup for the fourth straight match.

Nigerian attacking powerhouse Victor Boniface has hit the ground running for Leverkusen, with four goals and two assists in three starts since making the summer switch from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. He will be looking to cause the Bayern backline all sorts of problems this Friday.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Boniface, Wirtz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Kovar Defenders: Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba, Frimpong, Grimaldo, Stanisic, Hincapie Midfielders: Palacios, Xhaka, Hofmann, Wirtz, Andrich, Mbamba, Amiri, Puerta Forwards: Boniface, Tella, Hlozek, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/3/23 Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 1/10/22 Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 5/3/22 Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 17/10/21 Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 21/4/21 Bayern Munich 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

Useful links