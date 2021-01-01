Bale claims Son as fourth member of ‘Welsh Mafia’ at Spurs

The on-loan Tottenham forward says a South Korean team-mate has become an honorary Welshman alongside Joe Rodon and Ben Davies

Gareth Bale has claimed Heung-min Son as the fourth member of Tottenham’s “Welsh Mafia”, with the South Korean forming part of a group to rival French trio Moussa Sissoko, Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele.

An on-loan forward at Spurs recently revealed that club colleagues in north London consider his ‘WM’ goal celebration to be a nod towards the bond he has formed with fellow countrymen Ben Davies and Joe Rodon.

It is all good natured fun, with Jose Mourinho’s squad pulling in the same direction as a collective, but Bale is eager to ensure that he has numbers on his side and says Son, not Lucas Moura, is the latest to join his ranks.

What has been said?

Speaking to Tottenham’s official Twitch channel, Bale has joked about Son: “He’s basically Welsh to us.

“We’re a bit disappointed because all the pictures have us three and Lucas – but really Sonny should be the fourth man.”

Bale added: “We knew the other Mafia was Moussa, Serge and Tanguy – La Mafia.

“So we decided to create a Welsh Mafia, but the original Welsh Mafia had four of us because Sonny is in it.”

Bale's record at Spurs in 2020-21

Big things were expected of the 31-year-old when he returned to British shores during the summer of 2020.

Having previously starred for Spurs, earning him a record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2013, a fresh start in familiar surroundings was expected to rekindle a lost spark.

Niggling knocks followed Bale back to London from Madrid, with fitness setbacks preventing him from making the desired impact early on.

Form has been found of late, though, with Bale netting six goals through his last six appearances in all competitions.

He is now up to 10 efforts for the season and is seemingly coming good at just the right time.

Will a permanent transfer be put in place?

Mourinho has been giving little away when it comes to long-term plans for Bale.

There is no purchase option in his season-long loan from Madrid and there remain 12 months left to run on a lucrative contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

He is, however, playing his way into contention for a permanent transfer, either to Spurs or somewhere else, with there seemingly little future for him back in Spain under Zinedine Zidane.

