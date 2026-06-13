Australia vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE

To watch the Australia vs. Turkey World Cup match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

The blockbuster Group D opener kicks off on Sunday, June 14, 2026 (midnight Eastern Time / 9:00 PM Saturday local time), live from BC Place in Vancouver, featuring Vincenzo Montella's star-studded Turkish side opening their campaign against Tony Popovic's resilient Socceroos.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna or cable subscription and want to watch the broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this highly anticipated match is on FS1 (a premium cable network), an over-the-air antenna won't pick it up. However, the Spanish-language broadcast is airing on a major local network channel, Telemundo. This means you can watch the Spanish network feed 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the Telemundo network lands in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area