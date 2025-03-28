How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Michigan NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (30-5) and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (27-9) are set to square off in a highly anticipated Sweet 16 battle on Friday at 9:39 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena.

Michigan enters this matchup riding a five-game winning streak, capped off by a Big Ten Tournament championship. The Wolverines survived a close call in the opening round, edging No. 12 UC San Diego 68-65, before delivering a commanding 91-79 victory over No. 4 Texas A&M.

Auburn, on the other hand, has looked dominant in its tournament run. The Tigers made quick work of No. 16 Alabama State, cruising to an 83-63 win, and followed that with an 82-70 triumph over No. 9 Creighton in a game that was tightly contested until the final stretch.

Auburn Tigers vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Wolverines will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 9:39 pm ET/6:39 pm PT at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:39 pm ET/6:39 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Wolverines on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

For Auburn, Tahaad Pettiford stole the spotlight against Creighton, leading the team with 23 points. The 6ft 1in freshman comes off the bench but plays crucial minutes down the stretch and is considered the Tigers' top NBA prospect. Auburn’s heart and soul, however, is senior Johni Broome, the SEC Player of the Year.

The 6ft 10in forward is a double-double machine, averaging 18.4 PPG and 10.7 RPG. Though he had a quiet scoring night against Creighton with just eight points, Broome still pulled down 12 rebounds to make his presence felt. The Tigers also possess elite wing depth, with 6ft 7in senior Chad Baker-Mazara (12.5 PPG) providing slashing ability and 6’6 sharpshooter Miles Kelly (11.7 PPG, 84 threes) stretching the floor.

Michigan Wolverines news & key performers

Roddy Gayle Jr. played a pivotal role in Michigan's last victory, coming off the bench to drop a season-high 26 points. The 6ft 5in junior guard, averaging 9.9 PPG, provides a key scoring punch for the second unit. The Wolverines also boast one of the most imposing frontcourts in the nation, anchored by 7ft 1in senior Vladislav Goldin, who leads the team with 16.8 PPG and 7.0 RPG.

Goldin dominated against Texas A&M, posting 23 points and 12 rebounds. His frontcourt partner, 7ft junior Danny Wolf, contributes 13.0 PPG and a team-best 9.8 RPG while stretching the floor with his outside shooting. Junior guard Tre Donaldson adds another scoring threat, hitting 62 three-pointers while averaging 11.5 PPG.

