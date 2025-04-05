How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Final Four spotlight shines on the Alamodome this Saturday as the Florida Gators (34-4) square off against the Auburn Tigers (32-5) in a high-stakes SEC showdown with a national championship berth on the line.

Florida has looked the part of a title contender all season. The Gators opened the campaign with 13 consecutive wins before stumbling briefly against Kentucky and Missouri. They rebounded with signature wins over Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia, only to be tripped up by Tennessee. Since then, Florida has found its groove, ripping off six straight victories heading into Saturday’s clash.

Auburn, meanwhile, overcame a shaky finish to the regular season to rediscover its rhythm at just the right time. After early-season losses to only Duke and Florida, the Tigers went on a tear through the SEC, collecting key victories over Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Despite dropping their final two regular-season games to Texas A&M and Alabama, they regrouped in the SEC Tournament with a solid win over Ole Miss to build momentum.

Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Saturday, April 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

For Auburn, Johni Broome has been a force on both ends of the floor, pacing the team with 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, while also leading in blocks (2.1). Miles Kelly adds floor spacing with 2.3 three-pointers per game, while Chad Baker-Mazara chips in defensively with 1.1 steals per game. Off the bench, freshman spark plug Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 11.7 points in starter-like minutes. He poured in 10 against Michigan State, showcasing his ability to provide a scoring lift when needed.

Florida Gators news & key performers

Florida is led by Walter Clayton Jr., who has been the engine of the offense, averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists per game. He’s also the team’s top threat from deep, draining three triples a night. Forward Alex Condon anchors the interior with 7.7 rebounds and 10.8 points per contest, while also serving as Florida’s top shot-blocker (1.4 BPG). Will Richard leads the team in steals, averaging 1.6 per game.

