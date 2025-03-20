How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Alabama State Hornets NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Alabama State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded Auburn Tigers (28-5) begin their NCAA Tournament journey on Thursday, squaring off against No. 16 seed Alabama State (20-15) in a first-round clash.

Auburn’s season was nothing short of spectacular for the most part, but the Tigers stumbled to the finish line, dropping three of their last four games after losing just two all season before that. Despite the late skid, they still locked up the No. 1 overall seed and will look to flip the switch now that the stakes are at their highest.

Alabama State, meanwhile, fought its way into this matchup with a dramatic 70-68 victory over St. Francis in the First Four. After a slow start, the Hornets pulled off a thrilling finish, sealing the win with a perfectly executed full-court pass in the final moments. Now, they’ll look to carry that momentum into a massive test against the Tigers.

Auburn Tigers vs Alabama State Hornets: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Hornets will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Alabama State Hornets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers vs the Hornets on:

TV Channel: CBS [Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)]

[Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)] Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn's engine is Johni Broome, who leads the team across the board with 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. The Tigers rely on Miles Kelly to stretch the floor—he’s their top three-point shooter, draining 2.3 triples per contest. Defensively, Chad Baker-Mazara is the team’s biggest disruptor with 1.2 steals per game, while Broome protects the rim with 2.3 blocks per outing.

Alabama State Hornets news & key performers

On the other side, Alabama State leans on Amarr Knox, the team’s top scorer at 14.4 points per game. CJ Hines provides a perimeter threat, knocking down a team-high 2.1 three-pointers per contest. Antonio Madlock does the dirty work on the boards, leading the Hornets with 7.2 rebounds per game while also pacing them in assists (2.6). Defensively, Knox is the team’s most active ball hawk with 1.7 steals per game, while Jasteven Walker leads in blocks with 0.8 rejections per contest.

