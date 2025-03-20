How to watch today's Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mississippi State vs Baylor NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) and No. 9 Baylor Bears (19-14) are set to battle in a highly anticipated first-round showdown in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Mississippi State enters March Madness on shaky ground, having stumbled down the stretch with five losses in its last seven outings. The Bulldogs' only victories in that span came against LSU, a team that finished near the bottom of the SEC standings, while they suffered setbacks against Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.

On the other hand, Baylor is making its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Scott Drew. However, since hoisting the national championship trophy, the Bears have had their share of struggles in March, looking to reverse their recent postseason misfortunes.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulldogs vs the Bears on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Mississippi State is Josh Hubbard, who paces the team with 18.6 points per game while also contributing 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The Bulldogs’ top presence on the glass is KeShawn Murphy, who pulls down a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game, while Cameron Matthews runs the offence, leading the team in assists at 3.6 per contest.

Hubbard is also the Bulldogs’ most dangerous perimeter shooter, averaging 3.2 made three-pointers per game.

Baylor Bears news & key performers

For Baylor, Norchad Omier serves as the team’s focal point, leading the Bears in both scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.9 per contest). Facilitating the offence is Robert O. Wright III, who dishes out a team-high 4.3 assists per game.

Jayden Nunn is Baylor’s primary long-range threat, knocking down 1.9 three-pointers per game. Defensively, freshman VJ Edgecombe leads the Bears with 2.1 steals per contest, while Omier protects the paint with 1.0 block per game.

