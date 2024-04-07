Atletico San Luis vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday evening will see Atletico San Luis host FC Juarez at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in a crucial Liga MX matchup in the race for reclassification spots.

San Luis fell to a frustrating 2-1 loss against reigning champions Club America last week and are sitting 13th on the Clausura 2024 table, two points behind Santos Laguna holding the final repechage spot, although the latter have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Juarez's got out of a major slump in the Mexican top division. They ended a 12-game winless streak with a thrilling 4-3 defeat of Club Puebla before they blanked Santos Laguna 2-1 last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Atletico San Luis and FC Juarez lock horns at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Sunday, April 8, 2024, with the two sides set to kick-off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Atletico San Luis and FC Juarez will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

Viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis have suffered two fresh injury setbacks over the weekend, with Vitinho (unknown) and Óscar Macías (metatarsal fracture) ruled out with respective injury concerns. Andrés Iniestra (meniscus) and Léo Bonatini (unknown) are long-term absentees.

San Luis possible XI: A. Rodriguez; Moreno, Dominguez, U. Bilbao, A. Cruz; Dourado; Arantes, Castro, Guemez, Sanabria; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

FC Juarez team news

Juarez's Moisés Mosquera is suspended for this weekend's trip to face San Luis, whilst Jairo Torres (muscle), Diego Valoyes (hamstring), Alfredo Talavera (knee) and Sebastián Jurado (knee) are missing through injury.

FC Juarez possible XI: B. Diaz; Edson, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Del Campo, Vergara; Torres, Villalpando, Garcia; Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Díaz Defenders: Calvo, Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia Midfielders: Valoyes, Hurtado, Pérez Bouquet, Torres, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Garcia, Zapata, Fernando, Orquin, Salas, Venegas Forwards: Santos, García, Zaldívar, Escoto, Valoyes, Hurtado, Pérez Bouquet, Torres, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Garcia, Zapata, Fernando, Orquin, Salas, Venegas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 FC Juárez 3-3 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura 14/04/23 Atlético San Luis 2-2 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 04/08/22 FC Juárez 1-1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura 21/01/22 Atlético San Luis 0-0 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 22/09/21 FC Juárez 1-0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura

