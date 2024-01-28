Atlas vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atlas and Juarez set out in search of their first win in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 when they go head to head at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday night.
Juarez have made a terrible start to the campaign as they sit second-from-bottom after failing to win any of their opening three games. What's more, they have failed to even find the back of the net once in 270 minutes of action, and it would take them quite the effort to get on the scoresheet at Estadio Jalisco.
Similar to Juarez, Atlas have only put a single point on the board, having played a game less. They should be feeling frustrated that they didn’t scoop up the three points last time out as they were held to a 0-0 by Club Tijuana at Estadio Jalisco.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atlas vs FC Juarez kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, January 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET/ 5pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Jalisco
Atlas will welcome FC Juarez at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday, January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Atlas vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Atlas have no fresh injury concerns from their draw against Tijuana, with midfielder Edyairth Ortega being their only absentee after he was handed a four-year doping ban back in September last year.
Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano; Marquez, Zaldivar; Murillo, Garcia, Fulgencio; Caicedo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo
|Defenders:
|G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez
|Midfielders:
|Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman
FC Juarez team news
Juarez remain without the services of Óscar Haret Ortega, who has been sidelined since last August through a knee injury. He is joined on the club's injury table by Diego Valoyes, who is dealing with a recurring hamstring issue and will not be back until after February.
FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel
|Defenders:
|Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez
|Midfielders:
|Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas
|Forwards:
|Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/23/23
|Juarez FC 1-2 Atlas
|Liga MX Apertura
|10/04/23
|Juarez FC 1-1 Atlas
|Liga MX Clausura
|08/17/22
|Atlas 0-1 Juarez FC
|Liga MX Apertura
|03/12/22
|Juarez FC 1-2 Atlas
|Liga MX Clausura
|08/01/21
|Atlas 2-0 Juarez FC
|Liga MX Apertura