Atlas vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas and Juarez set out in search of their first win in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 when they go head to head at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday night.

Juarez have made a terrible start to the campaign as they sit second-from-bottom after failing to win any of their opening three games. What's more, they have failed to even find the back of the net once in 270 minutes of action, and it would take them quite the effort to get on the scoresheet at Estadio Jalisco.

Similar to Juarez, Atlas have only put a single point on the board, having played a game less. They should be feeling frustrated that they didn’t scoop up the three points last time out as they were held to a 0-0 by Club Tijuana at Estadio Jalisco.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas will welcome FC Juarez at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday, January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas have no fresh injury concerns from their draw against Tijuana, with midfielder Edyairth Ortega being their only absentee after he was handed a four-year doping ban back in September last year.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano; Marquez, Zaldivar; Murillo, Garcia, Fulgencio; Caicedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari Forwards: Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman

FC Juarez team news

Juarez remain without the services of Óscar Haret Ortega, who has been sidelined since last August through a knee injury. He is joined on the club's injury table by Diego Valoyes, who is dealing with a recurring hamstring issue and will not be back until after February.

FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel Defenders: Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez Midfielders: Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas Forwards: Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/23/23 Juarez FC 1-2 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 10/04/23 Juarez FC 1-1 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 08/17/22 Atlas 0-1 Juarez FC Liga MX Apertura 03/12/22 Juarez FC 1-2 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 08/01/21 Atlas 2-0 Juarez FC Liga MX Apertura

Useful links