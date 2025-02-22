How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United and Montreal will open their 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign when the two sides clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The teams faced off in the 2024 MLS Cup play-offs wild card match wherein the Five Stripes emerged victorious 5-4 on penalties before a Conference semi-final exit.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Atlanta United and Montreal will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Atlanta United vs Montreal kick-off time

MLS match between Atlanta United and Montreal will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Manager Ronny Deila re-signed former star Miguel Almiron, besides roping in Mateusz Klich and Emmanuel Latte Lath.

While Dax McCarty decided to hang his playing boots, Tyler Wolff, Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra took transfers elsewhere.

Almiron and Latte Lath are expected to be involved in the final third, along with Saba Lobzhanidze.

Montreal team news

L'Impact signed Fabian Herbers, Jalen Neal, Giacomo Vrioni and Prince Owusu. Among those to depart was former MLS Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez, apart from Raheem Edwards, Gabriele Corbo and Matias Coccaro.

In Martinez's absence, the likes of Sunusi Ibrahim, Bryce Duke, Caden Clark and Giacomo Vrioni are in contention to feature in attack.

