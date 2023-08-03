Atletico Nacional vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Nacional and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentine outfit Racing Club will head to Colombia to face Atletico Nacional in the first leg tie of the round of 16 at the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores on Thursday.

The visitors secured the top spot in Group A, two points above Brazilian side Flamengo. Whereas the hosts finished second to Paraguay's Olimpia from Group H.

Coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Jaguares de Cordoba in the Paraguayan Primera Division last weekend, William Amaral's men had started their Copa Libertadores campaign with three wins but ended their group run with two defeats without scoring a single goal.

As the Colombian club look to bounce back at the tournament, Racing Club will also look to rediscover their form having lost their first game in 11 games across all competitions. Fernando Gago's La Academia recently finished the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division in 12th position following a 2-1 loss to River Plate.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Nacional vs Racing Club kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm EDT Venue: Atanasio Girardot Stadium

The CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Atletico Nacional and Racing Club is scheduled for August 4, 2023, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia.

It will kick off at 8 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Atl. Nacional vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanyol, and is available to stream online live through Fanatiz, Fubo, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional team news

Skippered by Cristian Zapata, the former AC Milan defender is likely to be joined by Juan Felipe Aguirre at center-back, while right-back Andres Felipe Roman would miss the first leg through injury.

The front line is expected to be led by Maximiliano Cantera alongside Oscar Perea and Tomas Angel.

Atletico Nacional possible XI: Castillo; Ocampo, Zapata, Aguirre, Salazar; Palacios, Devenish, Deossa; Perea, Cantera, Angel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Castillo, Marquinez, Mier Defenders: Torres, Salazar, Ocampo, Aguirre, Angulo, Jh. Duque, Mosquera, Zapata Midfielders: Velasquez, Arias, Solis, Deossa, Jader, Devenish, Ramirez, Gomez, Moreno, Barrera Forwards: Perea, Asprilla, Palacios, Angel, Cantera, Mena, Je. Duque, Pabon

Racing Club team news

Gago will be without the services of the injured lot of Johan Carbonero, Nicolas Reniero, Anibal Moreno and former Liverpool man Emiliano Insua.

The former Real Madrid midfielder in charge at the club is likely to continue with his preferred 4-3-3 arrangement with Axel Ojeda, Gabriel Hauche and Nicolas Oroz in attack, while Gabriel Rojas and Tobias Rubio operate as the two wing-backs.

Racing Club possible XI: Tagliamonte; Sigali, Piovi, S. Quiros; Rubio, Nardoni, Gomez, Rojas; Oroz, Hauche, Ojeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tagliamonte, Juarez, Arias Defenders: Kozlovsky, Rubio, S. Quiros, I. Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Martinez, Pillud, Sigali, J. Galvan, Piovi, Rojas Midfielders: Cantero, Perez, Vera, Carrizo, Degregorio, Cabellos, Rodriguez, Ojeda, Andrada, Leon, M. Quiroz, Nardoni, Vecchio, Gomez, Oroz, Miranda, Fertoli Forwards: Fernandez, Saliadarre, Hauche, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 12, 1989 Racing Club 2-1 Atletico Nacional CONMEBOL Libertadores April 5, 1989 Atletico Nacional 2-0 Racing Club CONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links