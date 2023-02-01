Where to watch Copa Libertadores on TV & live stream online

GOAL informs you where and how to watch the Copa Libertadores on TV and live stream online

The first stage of the 2023 Copa Libertadores kicks off on February 7 with Sport Huancayo taking on Nacional.

Flamengo are the reigning champions who lifted the title for the third time in their history last season beating fellow Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense in the final.

Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the most successful teams in the history of the competition winning it seven and six times, respectively.

As a new season of the continental championship kicks off, GOAL gives you the details on how and where to watch Copa Libertadores across the world.

Where to watch Copa Libertadores on TV and stream online?

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch Copa Libertadores across the world.

Country TV channel & stream USA beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz Canada beIN Sports Spanish-speaking South American countries ESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina) Singapore Mola Indonesia Mola Italy Mola Brazil ESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+ UK BBC iPlayer China CCTV5

Check out which games are on UK TV and US TV today.

Highlights of Copa Libertadores games will be available on the league's official YouTube channel.