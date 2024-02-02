Aston Villa Women vs Bristol City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Bristol City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rock-bottom Bristol City will look to claim their first points in the Women's Super League (WSL) since the turn of the year when they make the trip to Bescot Stadium to take on Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins are currently propping up the table with only five points to their name, while Villa are enduring mid-table obscurity this season, sitting in eighth place with 12 points in as many games.

Aston Villa Women vs Bristol City WFC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Bescot Stadium

The WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Bristol City WFC will be played at Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Bristol City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game will not be televised, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

Aston Villa will remain in the Women's League Cup despite fielding an ineligible player, progressing at the expense of Manchester United as one of the two best runners-up. Villa won their final Group A encounter 7-0 over Sunderland to finish the group stage with maximum points, but cup-tied defender Noelle Maritz played in the win.

Maritz will be eligible to feature from the outset here, but the hosts' are without the services of defender Lucy Parker, who is out for an extended period after undergoing ankle surgery.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Maritz; Dali, Staniforth, Blindkilde; Leon, Lehmann, Daly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Brown Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon

Bristol City WFC team news

Bristol City are still missing Fran Bentley, Rachel Furness, and Aspin, who are recovering from respective injury concerns.

After joining the Robins from West Ham last Thursday, Lisa Evans made her debut off the bench in Sunday's game against her former side and could start from the outset here.

Danish striker Amalie Thestrup will look to add to her six-goal tally for the WSL season when she features up front for the visitors.

Bristol City predicted XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; James, Williams; Bell, Knight, Mehmeti; Conway.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wiles-Richards, Thomas, O’Leary, Bajic Defenders: Pring, Tanner, Roberts, Dickie, McCrorie, Gardner-Hickman, Vyner Midfielders: King, Knight, Williams, James Forwards: Weimann, Mehmeti, Cornick, Wells, Bell, Conway

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 12/11/23 Bristol City WFC 0-2 Aston Villa WFC FA Women's League Cup 24/04/21 Aston Villa WFC 2-2 Bristol City WFC The FA Women's Super League 14/01/21 Bristol City WFC 2-2 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League 10/12/20 Bristol City WFC 0-4 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League 10/12/20 Bristol City WFC 0-4 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League

