Arsenal Women vs Everton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Everton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Everton in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Meadow Park on Saturday.

Arsenal have won 11 out of their last 12 matches and will be confident of getting another win in the bag this weekend. Their last league game ended in a disappointing defeat at the hands of rivals Tottenham. They bounced back with a 5-1 win in the FA Cup in their most recent outing against Watford.

Everton have only managed to win three out of their last 10 games. They will find it difficult against the hosts but will look to put up a strong fight away from home.

Arsenal Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Meadow Park

The match will be played at Meadow Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the FA Player in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Steph Catley has rejoined the squad after being away for personal reasons last week, a period during which she missed the FA Cup victory over Watford.

Unfortunately, Kim Little remains unavailable due to a foot injury, while Lina Hurtig is also sidelined with a back issue. On a positive note, Leah Williamson is nearing a return to the squad following her ACL injury. Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie are still recovering from ACL injuries.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D’Angelo, Williams Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Maanum, Walti, McCabe, Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Lia Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Everton Women team news

Everton are facing significant challenges with the fitness of their squad this season.

Unfortunately, manager Brian Sorensen confirmed that Karen Holmgaard, Justine Vanhaevermaet, and Katrine Veje are all set to miss the clash.

The Toffees will need to navigate this challenging period as they prepare for the upcoming match against Arsenal.

Everton Women predicted XI: Brosnan; K. Holmgaard, Finnigan, Sevecke; Olesen, Bennison, Wheeler, S. Holmgaard; Sorensen, Payne, Snoeijs.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsey, Brosnan, Kirby Defenders: Bjorn, Sevecke, Campbell, Holmgaard, Finnigan, Payne, Stenevik Midfielders: Bennison, Galli, Wheeler, Christiansen, Aherne, Moe Wold, Hope, Olesen, Clarke, Hart Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Sørensen, Beever-Jones, Bissell, Wilding

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/05/23 Arsenal 1 - 4 Everton Women's Super League 03/12/22 Everton 0 - 1 Arsenal Women's Super League 24/04/22 Arsenal 3 - 0 Everton Women's Super League 10/10/21 Everton 1 - 3 Arsenal Women's Super League 02/05/21 Arsenal 2 - 1 Everton Women's Super League

