Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Arsenal Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Aston Villa in the FA WSL Cup at the Meadow Park on Wednesday.

Cloe Lacasse scored a brace in the 4-2 win against London City Lionesses to help her team book their place in this semi-final. They will be looking for their fourth win in a row as they prepare to welcome Aston Villa to their home ground. They will also be high on confidence after a morale-boosting win in the North London derby in their most recent outing.

Aston Villa will be looking to bounce back from their heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Women's Super League. It will be a difficult task to beat Arsenal but anything can happen in a knockout game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.15 pm ET Venue: Meadow Park

The match will be played at Meadow Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the US but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Leah Williamson made a comeback following a hamstring issue and came on as a substitute against Tottenham in the 73rd minute. Katie McCabe and Victoria Pelova also started that game and will be expected to contribute again.

Vivianne Miedema, Laura Wienroither, Teyah Goldie, Lina Hurtig and Michelle Agyemang are all out injured.

Arsenal Women possible XI: D'Angelo; McCabe, Codina, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Walti, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Little, Lacasse; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Aston Villa Women team news

Rachel Daly will be unavailable for selection as she is serving a three-match suspension.

Lucy Parker and Lucy Staniforth are recovering from their injuries and will miss the game. Andriana Leon is away on international duty.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Maritz, Pacheco; Nobbs, Corsie, Magill; Lehmann, Hanson, Dali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Lehmann, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/10/23 Arsenal 2 - 1 Aston Villa Women's Super League 27/05/23 Arsenal 0 - 2 Aston Villa Women's Super League 27/01/23 Arsenal 3 - 0 Aston Villa WSL Cup 11/12/22 Aston Villa 1 - 4 Arsenal Women's Super League 01/05/22 Arsenal 7 - 0 Aston Villa Women's Super League

