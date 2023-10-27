Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Sheff Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on a struggling Sheffield United up next in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's team are currently third in the league standings, two points behind leaders and arch-rivals Tottenham.

They will be taking on Sheffield who are rock bottom after nine rounds. They are yet to pick up their first win this season and have lost eight out of the nine league games they have played so far. Anything more than a defeat would a surprise result, considering the visitor's disastrous form.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League so far and are heading into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win in the mid-week Champions League fixture against Sevilla.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The game between Arsenal and Sheffield United will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sling TV, fubo, USA Network and Universo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Jesus seemed to strain his hamstring in the closing moments of their victory against Sevilla, and he walked off the field cautiously, causing Arteta to express concern.

In addition to the long-term ACL injury to Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey has now joined the list of injured players.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United have their own injury crisis. Anel Ahmedhodzic suffered a hamstring injury during training and is out of contention for the game.

Ahmedhodzic joins a growing list of absentees for the Blades, which includes Chris Basham, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Tom Davies, John Egan, and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Additionally, Oli McBurnie was forced to leave the match against Manchester United early due to a groin issue that will need further assessment before the trip to the Emirates.

Sheffield predicted XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; McAtee, Souza, Norwood, Hamer; Archer, Brewster

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn Forwards: Archer, Brewster, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 1, 2021 Sheffield United 0 - 3 Arsenal Premier League October 4, 2020 Arsenal 2 - 1 Sheffield United Premier League June 28, 2020 Sheffield United 1 - 2 Arsenal FA Cup January 18, 2020 Arsenal 1 - 1 Sheffield United Premier League October 22, 2019 Sheffield United 1 - 0 Arsenal Premier League

Useful links