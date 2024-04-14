Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will aim to lead the Premier League standings table for another week when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners picked up back-to-back league wins against Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion this month, before registering a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, following a 3-3 draw with Brentford in their previous Premier League fixture, the Villans continue to push for Champions League football.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EST on Sunday, April 14, in the United Stadium (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Magalhaes' injury scare was put to ease as the defender took to the pitch against Bayern in the mid-week, so it's just Jurrien Timber occupying the treatment room due to a knee injury at the moment.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to offer Jakub Kiwior rest at the weekend, so Oleksandr Zinchenko would start at left-back against Villa.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Aston Villa team news

Douglas Luiz will now serve a two-match suspension after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the game against Brentford.

The Lions boss Unai Emery, as he faces his former side, could possibly call for the services of Tim Iroegbunam alongside Youri Tielemans and John McGinn in the middle.

Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined through injuries, while Clement Lenglet and Matty Cash are doubts.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam; Bailey, Rogers, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal Premier League February 18, 2023 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal Premier League August 31, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League March 19, 2022 Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal Premier League October 22, 2021 Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League

Useful links