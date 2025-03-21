How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs Akron Zips basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona vs Akron NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 13-seed Akron Zips (28-6) will look to extend their postseason run as they take on the No. 4-seed Arizona Wildcats (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Akron enters March Madness riding high after a thrilling 76-74 comeback victory over Miami (OH) in the MAC Championship game. The Zips found themselves in a 12-point hole at halftime, trailing 46-34, but they stormed back in the second half, outscoring their opponent 42-28 to secure the conference title. Akron shot 45.8% from the floor, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 81.3% from the free-throw line in the victory.

Arizona, on the other hand, finished fourth in the Big 12 standings and made a deep run in the conference tournament before falling to Houston in the championship game. The Wildcats have won two of their last three contests and will look to regroup as they take on a dangerous Akron squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. the Akron Zips basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs Akron Zips: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and the Akron Zips will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Akron Zips basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats and the Akron Zips on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

For Arizona, Caleb Love is the engine that drives the offence. The senior guard leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game, while also contributing 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

On the glass, Tobe Awaka does the heavy lifting, pulling down a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. Jaden Bradley serves as the Wildcats' primary facilitator, dishing out 3.6 assists per game. Love is also Arizona’s biggest perimeter threat, knocking down 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Defensively, Bradley is the team’s top ball hawk, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Henri Veesaar provides a presence in the paint, leading the squad with 1.1 blocks per outing.

Akron Zips news & key performers

Akron’s offensive attack is led by Nate Johnson, who paces the Zips with 14.0 points per game. James Okonkwo is Akron’s go-to presence on the boards, hauling in 7.2 rebounds per contest. Tavari Johnson, meanwhile, runs the offence and leads the team in assists, averaging 3.9 per game.

Bowen Hardman is the Zips’ most reliable shooter from deep, connecting on 1.9 three-pointers per contest.

On the defensive end, Johnson makes an impact in the passing lanes, leading the team with 1.8 steals per game, while Amani Lyles provides rim protection, averaging 1.2 blocks per contest.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage