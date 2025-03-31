How to watch today's Arizona State Sun Devils vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona State vs Nebraska NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Nebraska and Arizona State will battle in the opening round of the College Basketball Crown on Monday, as both teams look to make a statement in postseason play.

The Cornhuskers endured a rollercoaster season filled with both impressive stretches and frustrating slumps. They started strong, dropping just two of their first 14 contests against Saint Mary’s and Michigan State. However, a six-game skid followed, with losses to Iowa, Purdue, Rutgers, Maryland, USC, and Wisconsin. Nebraska briefly rebounded with a 5-1 stretch, only falling to Maryland, but another five-game losing streak to Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Iowa put them back on shaky ground. Despite the inconsistency, Nebraska finished the season with a 17-14 record across 31 games.

Arizona State also showed promise early before struggling down the stretch. The Sun Devils dropped just three of their first 13 matchups—falling to Gonzaga, Florida, and BYU—before hitting a rough patch. They suffered losses to Kansas, Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, and Iowa State in a challenging midseason stretch. A victory over Colorado offered a brief respite, but the Sun Devils lost their next 10 games before a conference tournament exit at the hands of Kansas State. They finished with a disappointing 13-19 record through 32 games.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and tip-off time

The Sun Devils and the Cornhuskers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sun Devils and the Cornhuskers on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news & key performers

For Arizona State, Joson Sanon leads a balanced attack, posting 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Alston Mason (13.5 PPG, 4.0 APG), BJ Freeman (13.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG), and Basheed Jihad (12.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG) provide reliable offensive production. Adam Miller (9.6 PPG) and Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG) round out a deep rotation under head coach Bobby Hurley.

Nebraska Cornhuskers news & key performers

Nebraska is led by Brice Williams, who averages 20 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Juwan Gary (14.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG) and Connor Essegian (10.4 PPG) provide additional scoring depth, while Berke Buyuktuncel, Rollie Worster, and Andrew Morgan also contribute in key roles. The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.3% from the field and averaging 7.3 made three-pointers per contest at a 32.5% clip.

