How to watch today’s Alabama vs Texas A&M NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Texas A&M NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The 21st-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide is ready to host the Texas A&M Aggies to open a highly anticipated NCAAW battle on February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Texas A&M averages 63.50 points per game, whereas Alabama averages 78.50, making them the more potent offensive squad.

Alabama's remarkable field goal conversion rate of 46.90%, which is much higher compared to Texas A&M's 40.40%, contributes to this scoring edge.

Alabama additionally has the advantage defensively, giving up only 60.70 points a game compared to Texas A&M's 65.50 points a game.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide is ready to battle with the Texas A&M Aggies in an epic NCAAW game on February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Coleman Coliseum, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies live on:

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Sarah Ashlee Barker averages 16.9 points per game and has a remarkable field goal percentage of 51.6% and a free throw percentage of 72.6%.

Essence Cody gets 6.7 rebounds each game, with 1.8 offensive boards and 4.9 defensive boards.

Zaay Green gets 4.6 assists each game, but she also turns the ball over 3.0 times per game while serving 30.9 minutes.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Aicha Coulibaly averages 12.8 points each game with a strong 47.9% accuracy on field goals and 67.1% effective free throw percentage.

Sahara Jones produces 7.1 rebounds per game, which includes 2.6 on offense and 4.5 on defense rebounds.

Sole Williams averages 2.3 assists a game while completing 25.3 minutes despite 2.6 turnovers.

Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies head-to-head record

Alabama has dominated the last five head-to-head meetings, winning three of them, including a resounding 100-75 triumph in February 2024 and a 94-88 success in January 2025. Two of those games, a close 67-61 victory in March 2023 and an 87-71 triumph in March 2022, saw Texas A&M defeat Alabama. Alabama is anticipated to have the advantage once more in this forthcoming game because of their reliable scoring and offensive effectiveness, particularly in their previous victories. A difficult fight is anticipated, though, as Texas A&M has proven they can contend with Alabama, especially in closely contested games.

Date Results Jan 12, 2025 Alabama 94-88 Texas A&M Feb 17, 2024 Alabama 100-75 Texas A&M Mar 12, 2023 Alabama 82-63 Texas A&M Mar 04, 2023 Texas A&M 67-61 Alabama Mar 03, 2022 Texas A&M 87-71 Alabama

