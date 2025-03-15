+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Alabama vs Florida NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Florida NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The 3rd ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is ready to face off against the 2nd ranked Florida Gators to begin a thrilling NCAAM game on March 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Florida has a better overall record (27-4) going into this game, and they have an excellent defense, giving up only 68.2 points per game as opposed to Alabama's 81.1.

Alabama, on the other hand, has the more prolific offense, scoring 91.2 points each game on average, which makes them a continuous danger in fast-paced games.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide has a tiny advantage in the percentage of field goals scored (48.4% vs. 46.9%), which may be crucial in dismantling Florida's defense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Florida Gators in an epic NCAAM game on March 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date

March 15, 2025

Tip-off Time

3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

Venue

Bridgestone Arena

Location

Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Mark Sears contributes to his team, averaging 19.2 points every game, shooting 84.8% from his free-throw line and 41.0% from the field.

Grant Nelson averages 7.9 boards every game, including 6.1 coming from defense.

Labaron Philon helps Alabama generate turnovers by contributing 1.3 steals a game.

Florida Gators team news

Walter Clayton averages 17.2 points per game and shoots an amazing 85.2% from his free-throw line and 44.1% from the field, leading Florida's attack.

Alex Condon averages 8.0 rebounds a game, which includes 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Alijah Martin averages 1.7 steals each game.

Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators head-to-head record

In recent meetings, Florida has dominated Alabama, winning three of its previous five, including a thrilling victory of 99-94 on March 6, 2025. In two of their past five games with Alabama, the Gators' attack has over 100 points, and their biggest victory margin was 105-87 on March 6th, 2024. But Alabama has proven they are a formidable opponent, defeating Florida 97-69 on the 9th of February 2023 and winning 98-93 on February 22, 2024. With their history of consistently outscoring Alabama, Florida comes into this game with momentum, but Alabama has shown they can maintain a competitive edge. Florida's offensive firepower may give them the advantage in this fast-paced, high-scoring match, but Alabama's propensity to bounce back in close games could render it a thriller.

Date

Results

Mar 06, 2025

Florida 99-94 Alabama

Mar 16, 2024

Florida 102-88 Alabama

Mar 06, 2024

Florida 105-87 Alabama

Feb 22, 2024

Alabama 98-93 Florida

Feb 09, 2023

Alabama 97-69 Florida

