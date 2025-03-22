How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Green Bay Phoenix NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Green Bay NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament will feature a showdown between the No. 5 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8) and the No. 12 seed Green Bay Phoenix (29-5) on Saturday at XFINITY Center.

Alabama has posted a solid 10-7 record in SEC play, complementing it with an impressive 13-1 mark against non-conference opponents. The Crimson Tide have been a force on offense, averaging 78.4 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 15.7 points. However, they enter the tournament looking to bounce back from a narrow 63-61 loss to Florida in their most recent outing.

Green Bay, on the other hand, has been dominant in the Horizon League, finishing with a stellar 22-1 conference record. The Phoenix have been one of the league’s best rebounding teams, ranking sixth in defensive boards with 23.0 per contest, led by Natalie McNeal, who pulls down an average of 5.7 rebounds per game. They punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 76-63 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Green Bay Phoenix: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide and the Phoenix will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Green Bay Phoenix on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Crimson Tide and the Phoenix on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

From beyond the arc, Aaliyah Nye has been Alabama's most consistent threat, knocking down 3.4 three-pointers per game while averaging 15.1 points and shooting 45.5% from deep. Sarah Ashlee Barker has been on fire over the last 10 games, shooting 49.0% from the field and leading the team with 18.6 points per contest.

Green Bay Phoenix news & key performers

For Green Bay, Callie Genke has made a name for herself from long range, sinking 1.9 three-pointers per game while averaging 8.8 points on 43.4% shooting from downtown. Meanwhile, McNeal has been a key contributor on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over her last 10 outings.

