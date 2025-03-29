How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Duke Blue Devils NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top two teams in the East Region are set for a high-stakes showdown as the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide clash with the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils in Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup.

Alabama enters this contest with serious momentum after a record-setting performance in the Sweet 16. The Crimson Tide lit up the scoreboard, sinking an NCAA Tournament-record 25 three-pointers en route to a dominant victory over BYU.

Meanwhile, Duke remains one of the tournament’s favorites but now faces its toughest challenge yet against an Alabama squad that erupted for 118 points in its last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:49 pm ET/5:49 pm PT at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J..

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:49 pm ET/5:49 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, N.J.

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Crimson Tide and the Devils on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

For Alabama, senior guard Mark Sears was unstoppable in the win over BYU, burying 10 three-pointers on his way to a 34-point, eight-assist, three-rebound, and three-steal performance. A First Team All-SEC selection, Sears snapped out of a recent shooting slump in spectacular fashion. The 6-foot-1 guard leads the Tide with 19.0 points and 5.1 assists per game and previously recorded a 22-point, 10-assist outing in the first round against Robert Morris.

Aden Holloway has embraced his role off the bench in the NCAA Tournament, adding six three-pointers against BYU while averaging 11.6 points per game. Senior guard Chris Youngblood, another reliable scoring option, contributed five triples in the Sweet 16 win and is putting up 10.3 points per contest. In the paint, 6-foot-11 senior Grant Nelson anchors Alabama’s frontcourt, chipping in 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with his blend of athleticism and versatility.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Blue Devils is freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, the ACC Player of the Year and projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Flagg was named National Player of the Year after averaging a team-best 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He's a versatile threat who can knock down shots from beyond the arc, having hit 48 three-pointers this season.

Duke's top perimeter shooter, however, is junior guard Tyrese Proctor, who has drained 87 threes while averaging 12.4 points per contest. Freshman Kon Knueppel is another key outside threat, recording 76 triples while contributing 14.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. In the frontcourt, 7-foot-2 freshman Khaman Maluach provides size and interior presence, posting 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

