How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs BYU Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The road to the East Regional final runs through the Prudential Center on Thursday, as the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-8) squares off against the No. 6 BYU Cougars (26-9) in a Sweet 16 showdown with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

BYU enters this matchup firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc, averaging 10 made three-pointers per game while shooting an impressive 37.4% from deep. That formula has propelled the Cougars past VCU and third-seeded Wisconsin in the opening rounds of March Madness.

Alabama, on the other hand, thrives on pushing the pace, leading the nation with 91.1 points per game. All-SEC standout Mark Sears headlines the Crimson Tide’s offensive attack, averaging 18.6 points and five assists per contest. However, Alabama’s defensive frailties remain a glaring issue, as they rank outside the top 350 in points allowed.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs BYU Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the BYU Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 7:09 pm ET/4:09 pm PT at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:09 pm ET/4:09 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the BYU Cougars on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs BYU Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

Alabama's balanced scoring effort was key in their victory over Saint Mary's, with Chris Youngblood leading the charge with 13 points. Six different Crimson Tide players finished in double figures, overcoming a tough night for All-American guard Mark Sears, who was hampered by foul trouble and shot just 5-of-15 for 12 points. Now, Alabama looks to punch a ticket to the Final Four for the second straight season.

BYU Cougars news & key performers

In BYU’s latest win over Wisconsin, Richie Saunders stole the show with 25 points and seven rebounds. Egor Demin filled the stat sheet with 11 points, eight boards, and eight assists, while Trevin Knell knocked down four triples en route to a 14-point outing. The Cougars shot nearly 50% from the floor and drained 12 three-pointers at a blistering 46% clip.

