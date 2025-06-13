This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today’s Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are scheduled to face the Dallas Wings to begin the high-voltage WNBA battle on June 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Both the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces are trying to recover from recent defeats, with Dallas losing to Phoenix 93-80 and Las Vegas losing to the Sparks 89-97.

In terms of scoring, the two teams are statistically even, with Dallas leading by a small margin at 81.5 points per game against Vegas' 81.3.

However, the Aces have a minor defensive advantage, allowing 83.9 points per game to Dallas' 88.5, which is near the bottom of the league.

Las Vegas continues to struggle in both areas, placing 13th in percentage of field goals made and 11th in rebounds, while Dallas leads the league in both shooting efficiency (41.4%) and rebounding (36.3 per game).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings will happen on June 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DateJune 13, 2025
Tip-off Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenueMichelob ULTRA Arena
LocationLas Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings live on:

  • TV channel: ION
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in scoring with 20.9 points per game, shooting 91.4% from the free-throw line and 43.3% from the field.

Jackie Young averages 18.4 points, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
Cheyenne Parker-TyusPersonalOut
Megan GustafsonLeg injuryOut

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 17.6 points on average per game, shooting 80.6% from her free-throw line and 48.9% from the field.

Myisha Hines-Allen pulls down 5.6 rebounds, which includes 4.5 defensive and 1.2 offensive rebounds.

Dallas Wings injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Tyasha HarrisKnee injuryOut for Season

Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Las Vegas Aces have trounced the Dallas Wings in their last five meetings, winning four of five games by double-digit scores, except for one close loss. The Aces easily defeated Dallas 112-78 in their most recent meeting on May 3, 2025, demonstrating their offensive prowess and capacity to overpower opponents. The Aces only lost by three points, even in their only defeat on August 28, 2024. Las Vegas has a psychological advantage going into this game because of their history of controlling the speed and pace against the Wings and their steady scoring output. The Aces are in a strong position to maintain their recent domination in this rivalry unless Dallas can match Vegas' enthusiasm early on and drastically tighten their defense.

DateResults
May 03, 2025Aces 112-78 Wings
Sep 20, 2024Aces 98-84 Wings
Aug 28, 2024Wings 93-90 Aces
Jul 08, 2024Aces 104-85 Wings
Jun 06, 2024Aces 95-81 Wings

