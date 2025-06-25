How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Connecticut Sun to open a highly anticipated WNBA game on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 89-81, and A'ja Wilson scored 24 points in their game.
Las Vegas is 4-3 at home and presently ranks fourth across the Western Conference, scoring 8.2 offensive rebounds per game, headed by Wilson at 1.9. Connecticut, meanwhile, has a 1-6 record and has had trouble traveling. With an average of 16.9 assists per game, they are sixth across the Eastern Conference, and Marina Mabrey leads the pack with 4.0 assists per game.
The Sun only allows 8.6 three-pointers a game, while the Aces average 9.2 made threes. Conversely, Connecticut only makes 6.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.4 fewer than the 7.5 threes the Aces usually allow.
The two teams will meet for the second time this season. The Aces easily won 87-62 in their last meeting on May 21, and Wilson scored 22 points in the victory.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time
The Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Connecticut Sun in an epic WNBA game on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|June 25, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Las Vegas Aces team news
A'ja Wilson leads the Aces with 21.1 points, 3.6 assists, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.9 steals per game.
Jackie Young has averaged 18.3 points over the previous ten games.
Las Vegas Aces injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|Personal
|Out
|C, Megan Gustafson
|Leg injury
|Out
Connecticut Sun team news
Tina Charles has been scoring 16.7 points over her last 10 games.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa is scoring 8.3 points and pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game for the Sun.
Connecticut Sun injuries
No injuries
Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have trounced the Connecticut Sun, winning each one by sizable majorities. The Aces won 87-62 in their most recent matchup on May 21, 2025, and they have continuously put Connecticut under duress on both the offensive and defensive ends.
Las Vegas comes into this clash with a lot of momentum and confidence because of Jackie Young's recent impressive performances and A'ja Wilson's continued leadership. Las Vegas is probably going to win again because of the Sun's road troubles and their past failure to hold the Aces in check.
|Date
|Results
|May 21, 2025
|Aces 87-62 Sun
|Sep 16, 2024
|Aces 84-71 Sun
|Sep 07, 2024
|Aces 72-67 Sun
|Jun 22, 2024
|Aces 85-74 Sun
|Jul 02, 2023
|Aces 102-84 Sun