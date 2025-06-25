How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Connecticut Sun to open a highly anticipated WNBA game on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 89-81, and A'ja Wilson scored 24 points in their game.

Las Vegas is 4-3 at home and presently ranks fourth across the Western Conference, scoring 8.2 offensive rebounds per game, headed by Wilson at 1.9. Connecticut, meanwhile, has a 1-6 record and has had trouble traveling. With an average of 16.9 assists per game, they are sixth across the Eastern Conference, and Marina Mabrey leads the pack with 4.0 assists per game.

The Sun only allows 8.6 three-pointers a game, while the Aces average 9.2 made threes. Conversely, Connecticut only makes 6.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.4 fewer than the 7.5 threes the Aces usually allow.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. The Aces easily won 87-62 in their last meeting on May 21, and Wilson scored 22 points in the victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time

The Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Connecticut Sun in an epic WNBA game on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date June 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces with 21.1 points, 3.6 assists, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.9 steals per game.

Jackie Young has averaged 18.3 points over the previous ten games.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out C, Megan Gustafson Leg injury Out

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles has been scoring 16.7 points over her last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is scoring 8.3 points and pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game for the Sun.

Connecticut Sun injuries

No injuries

Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have trounced the Connecticut Sun, winning each one by sizable majorities. The Aces won 87-62 in their most recent matchup on May 21, 2025, and they have continuously put Connecticut under duress on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Las Vegas comes into this clash with a lot of momentum and confidence because of Jackie Young's recent impressive performances and A'ja Wilson's continued leadership. Las Vegas is probably going to win again because of the Sun's road troubles and their past failure to hold the Aces in check.

Date Results May 21, 2025 Aces 87-62 Sun Sep 16, 2024 Aces 84-71 Sun Sep 07, 2024 Aces 72-67 Sun Jun 22, 2024 Aces 85-74 Sun Jul 02, 2023 Aces 102-84 Sun

More NBA news and coverage