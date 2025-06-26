How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are scheduled to battle against the Washington Mystics to start the high-voltage WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Mystics recently defeated the Minnesota Lynx 68-64, while the Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 89-81.

The Mystics hold the advantage defensively, giving up fewer points per game (79.9 vs. 82.9), but statistically, Las Vegas averages slightly greater points per game (80.2) than Washington (78.7).

Washington also leads in important efficiency categories, grabbing more rebounds per game (36.1 vs. 32.9) and shooting better from the floor (43.2% vs. 39.8%).

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time

The Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics will start an epic WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date June 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson is scoring 21.1 points, shooting 43.4% from the field, and pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game.

Chelsea Gray averages 31.5 minutes per game with 3.8 assists, but she also commits 3.4 turnovers each game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out C, Megan Gustafson Leg injury Out

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is shooting 80.0% from the free-throw line and 37.4% from the field, scoring 19.6 points on average per game.

Kiki Iriafen is pulling down 8.8 rebounds per game, which includes 5.9 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics head-to-head record

The Las Vegas Aces have dominated their recent meetings with the Washington Mystics, winning all five of their previous meetings, including a close victory of 75-72 on May 24, 2025. The Aces' offensive prowess has been demonstrated during this time as they have often scored in the upper 80s and even hit 98 points in one game. The Mystics have had difficulty slowing down the Aces' scoring, despite their ability to keep some games competitive. Las Vegas will probably go into the game with confidence given their record, while Washington will need to put up a strong defensive show and increase their efficiency to end their losing streak.

Date Results May 24, 2025 Aces 75-72 Mystics Jul 15, 2024 Aces 89-77 Mystics Jul 05, 2024 Aces 98-77 Mystics Jun 29, 2024 Aces 88-77 Mystics Sep 01, 2023 Aces 84-75 Mystics

