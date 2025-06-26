How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces are scheduled to battle against the Washington Mystics to start the high-voltage WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Mystics recently defeated the Minnesota Lynx 68-64, while the Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 89-81.
The Mystics hold the advantage defensively, giving up fewer points per game (79.9 vs. 82.9), but statistically, Las Vegas averages slightly greater points per game (80.2) than Washington (78.7).
Washington also leads in important efficiency categories, grabbing more rebounds per game (36.1 vs. 32.9) and shooting better from the floor (43.2% vs. 39.8%).
Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time
The Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics will start an epic WNBA game on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|June 26, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics live on:
- Streaming service: Amazon Prime US
Las Vegas Aces team news
A'ja Wilson is scoring 21.1 points, shooting 43.4% from the field, and pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game.
Chelsea Gray averages 31.5 minutes per game with 3.8 assists, but she also commits 3.4 turnovers each game.
Las Vegas Aces injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|Personal
|Out
|C, Megan Gustafson
|Leg injury
|Out
Washington Mystics team news
Brittney Sykes is shooting 80.0% from the free-throw line and 37.4% from the field, scoring 19.6 points on average per game.
Kiki Iriafen is pulling down 8.8 rebounds per game, which includes 5.9 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.
Washington Mystics injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|G, Georgia Amoore
|ACL injury
|Out for Season
Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics head-to-head record
The Las Vegas Aces have dominated their recent meetings with the Washington Mystics, winning all five of their previous meetings, including a close victory of 75-72 on May 24, 2025. The Aces' offensive prowess has been demonstrated during this time as they have often scored in the upper 80s and even hit 98 points in one game. The Mystics have had difficulty slowing down the Aces' scoring, despite their ability to keep some games competitive. Las Vegas will probably go into the game with confidence given their record, while Washington will need to put up a strong defensive show and increase their efficiency to end their losing streak.
|Date
|Results
|May 24, 2025
|Aces 75-72 Mystics
|Jul 15, 2024
|Aces 89-77 Mystics
|Jul 05, 2024
|Aces 98-77 Mystics
|Jun 29, 2024
|Aces 88-77 Mystics
|Sep 01, 2023
|Aces 84-75 Mystics