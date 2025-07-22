How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Atlanta Dream to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Dream demolished the Sky with a decisive 86-49 victory, while the Aces defeated the Wings 90-86.

The Aces score 80.6 points per game, which is ninth in the league, while Atlanta scores 83.8 points per game, which is fourth. The Dream is also ahead defensively, giving up only 78.3 points per game compared to the Aces' 82.1.

The Aces rank bottom in the league with 33.2 rebounds per game, while Atlanta leads the league with 37.5.

Atlanta also has a minor advantage in shooting efficiency, making 43.0% of their field goals as opposed to 41.6% for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Las Vegas Aces will square off against the Atlanta Dream in an exciting WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date July 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson averages 22.3 points per game, shoots 48.2% from the field, and pulls down 9.2 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray averages 3.4 turnovers over 30.4 minutes of action despite contributing 4.5 assists per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray shoots 81.4% from the free-throw line and 43.8% from the field, leading the Dream with 18.4 points per game.

Brionna Jones leads the boards with 7.8 rebounds per game, which includes 4.8 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Jordin Canada leads the offense with 5.3 assists per game and averages 1.8 turnovers over 27 minutes of action.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Rhyne Howard Knee injury Out

Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream has lost four of their last five matches with the Las Vegas Aces, who had dominated their previous five meetings. The Aces won by double digits in three of the games, including their most recent matchup on August 31, 2024, where they won 83-72, and their most recent victory in August 2023, when they won 112-100. Even though the Dream won by a slim margin of 78-74 in June 2024, the Aces have continuously beaten them, especially when their attack is executing well. In light of this pattern, Las Vegas may go into the next match with assurance and the advantage, particularly if A'ja Wilson takes the lead as she has in previous meetings.

Date Results Aug 31, 2024 Aces 83-72 Dream Jul 13, 2024 Aces 84-70 Dream Jun 01. 2024 Dream 78-74 Aces Aug 23, 2023 Aces 112-100 Dream Aug 14, 2023 Aces 86-65 Dream

