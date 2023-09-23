AC Milan vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are set to welcome Verona at San Siro for a Serie A encounter on Saturday.

With a goalless draw against Newcastle in the Champions League earlier this week not quite enough to ward off last weekend's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Inter, Stefano Pioli's men are looking for their first win after the last international break.

Verona, too, are winless in their last two games. Marco Baroni's side held Bologna to a goalless draw on Monday, before which they suffered a 3-1 loss at Sassuolo.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Verona kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy. It will kick off at 9 am ET on September 23 in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan picked up a fresh injury (thigh) in the Champions League outing against Newcastle, with summer signing Marco Sportiello to be given the green signal to start in goal.

Pierre Kalulu is also out with a thigh problem, while Ismael Bennacer is not expected back until the year-end.

Fikayo Tomori should partner Simon Kjaer at center-back, with Christian Pulisic possibly joining Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Verona team news

With Thomas Henry out on the long haul due to an ACL injury, the likes of Jayden Braaf and Josh Doig are ruled out for the trip to Milan.

One of Milan Djuric and Federico Bonazzoli should start up front, while captain Marco Faraoni is expected to be deployed on the right wing.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Hien, Magnani; Faraoni, Hongla, Duda, Lazovic; Mboula, Ngonge; Djuric.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Hien, Coppola, Gunter, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Amione, Cabal, Faraoni Midfielders: Hongla, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Folorunsho, Terracciano, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov, Hrustic, Tchatchoua, Mboula Forwards: Bonazzoli, Djuric, Cruz, Ngonge, Kallon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 5, 2023 AC Milan 3-1 Verona Serie A Oct 17, 2022 Verona 1-2 AC Milan Serie A May 9, 2022 Verona 1-3 AC Milan Serie A Oct 17, 2021 AC Milan 3-2 Verona Serie A Mar 6, 2021 Verona 0-2 AC Milan Serie A

Useful links