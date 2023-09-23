AC Milan vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan are set to welcome Verona at San Siro for a Serie A encounter on Saturday.
With a goalless draw against Newcastle in the Champions League earlier this week not quite enough to ward off last weekend's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Inter, Stefano Pioli's men are looking for their first win after the last international break.
Verona, too, are winless in their last two games. Marco Baroni's side held Bologna to a goalless draw on Monday, before which they suffered a 3-1 loss at Sassuolo.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
AC Milan vs Verona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy. It will kick off at 9 am ET on September 23 in the United States (US).
How to watch AC Milan vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer in the 2023-24 season
How to Watch Live Sports on Paramount Plus: Stream live football, soccer, golf, and more
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Goalkeeper Mike Maignan picked up a fresh injury (thigh) in the Champions League outing against Newcastle, with summer signing Marco Sportiello to be given the green signal to start in goal.
Pierre Kalulu is also out with a thigh problem, while Ismael Bennacer is not expected back until the year-end.
Fikayo Tomori should partner Simon Kjaer at center-back, with Christian Pulisic possibly joining Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in attack.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze
Verona team news
With Thomas Henry out on the long haul due to an ACL injury, the likes of Jayden Braaf and Josh Doig are ruled out for the trip to Milan.
One of Milan Djuric and Federico Bonazzoli should start up front, while captain Marco Faraoni is expected to be deployed on the right wing.
Verona possible XI: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Hien, Magnani; Faraoni, Hongla, Duda, Lazovic; Mboula, Ngonge; Djuric.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi
|Defenders:
|Hien, Coppola, Gunter, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Amione, Cabal, Faraoni
|Midfielders:
|Hongla, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Folorunsho, Terracciano, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov, Hrustic, Tchatchoua, Mboula
|Forwards:
|Bonazzoli, Djuric, Cruz, Ngonge, Kallon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 5, 2023
|AC Milan 3-1 Verona
|Serie A
|Oct 17, 2022
|Verona 1-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|May 9, 2022
|Verona 1-3 AC Milan
|Serie A
|Oct 17, 2021
|AC Milan 3-2 Verona
|Serie A
|Mar 6, 2021
|Verona 0-2 AC Milan
|Serie A