How to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer in the 2024-25 season

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Italian Serie A

Italy's Serie A has long been a must-watch around the world, with some of Europe and the wider world’s elite players passing through the division. From the mavericks of Zlatan and Baggio to the uber-cool defensive presences of Maldini and Nesta. Then, of course, there’s the great Maradona.

As the 2024/25 Serie A season approaches, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter in Italian football, where the elite clubs of the nation will clash once more. Internazionale, having claimed their 20th top-tier title last season with a commanding 19-point margin over their closest rivals, AC Milan, are poised to defend their crown.

Over recent years the league has seen a real resurgence, with Italian sides, including the likes of AC Milan and Juventus challenging for top European honors once again, and now, watching Serie A has never been simpler.

There are a number of ways in which you can watch and live stream Serie A soccer across the season, and there are a number of packages to suit all budgets. Here’s what you need to know in order to make that call…

Which channels have the rights to Italian Serie A soccer?

For the 2024/25 season, fans in the United States will primarily tune in through Paramount+, which holds the exclusive rights to all Italian football, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italia. This streaming service is the only platform where viewers can catch every match throughout the season.

In addition to streaming on Paramount+, select games will also be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Moreover, fans can access certain matches via CBS Sports Golazo, a 24-hour free streaming channel available through Paramount+.

As the season kicks off, Paramount+ is offering a one-week free trial, allowing new subscribers to experience the full range of Serie A matches without any initial cost. Another option for free viewing is to sign up for Fubo's one-week trial, which includes access to games that are selected for television broadcast.

To subscribe, Paramount+ offers different plans, including an Essential package for $5.99 per month, which includes ads, and a premium option with Showtime for $11.99 per month, which is ad-free. This flexibility allows fans to enjoy the excitement of Serie A matches throughout the season.

What that means is that when it comes to streaming, you can also watch the division through Paramount+, giving you access on the go, meaning you won’t miss a moment as the league’s best battle it out for the scudetto.

Upcoming Serie A TV schedule

You can see a list of the upcoming Serie A games to watch in the table above.

The Best Packages to watch Italian Serie A Soccer in 2024

In essence, what you need is a package that contains either CBS Sports or Paramount+, and there are a number of ways in which you can do that, all of which have vastly different price points.

Among the best packages for live streaming Serie A soccer are: