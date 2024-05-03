How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus more

Check if Bally Sports+ is available in your area using the link below.

Fubo also has all available national and local channels for the Mavericks-Clippers game: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports SoCal .

The Dallas Mavericks host the LA Clippers in an electrifying NBA matchup on May 03, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

Dallas Mavericks are ahead 3-2 in this series against the LA Clippers. The Mavericks aim to seal the series by winning Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round over the Clippers.

In their last meeting, on May 02, 2024, the Mavericks clinched victory by 123-93 over the Clippers.

The LA Clippers are ranked fourth in the Western Conference with a brilliant record of 51-31. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have a record of 50-32, ranking them fifth in the Western Conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Mavericks vs Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

Dallas Mavericks will take on LA Clippers in a highly anticipated NBA game on May 03, 2024, at 9:30 pm, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Mavericks vs Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: DirecTV

Local fans can enjoy this NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers by tuning into Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SoCal.

How to stream Mavericks vs Clippers with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Mavericks vs Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with an ankle injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. is also day-to-day with his own ankle issue.

Doncic has been a great asset for the Mavericks, scoring 33.9 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists on average.

Kyrie Irving has played a crucial role for the team over the last 10 games, with an average of 22.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.4%.

Dallas Mavericks players to watch

Player Position Stats Kyrie Irving PG 25.8 pts, 5.6 rebs, 4.8 asts Luka Doncic PG 30.2 pts, 9.2 rebs, 8.8 ast

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Olivier-Maxence Prosper ankle expected to be out until at least may 3 SG, Tim Hardaway Jr ankle game time decision

LA Clippers team news

Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day with a knee injury.

George has been a key player for the team, scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds.

James Harden also demonstrated his skills over the last ten games for the Clippers, averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

LA Clippers players to watch

Player Position Stats James Harden SG 22.2 pts, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 asts Paul George SF 19.8 pts, 6.0 rebs, 4.8 asts Ivan Zubac C 16.0 pts, 9.0 rebs

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Kawhi Leonard knee game time decision

Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers head-to-head record

Date Results 05/01/2024 Clippers 123-93 Mavericks 04/28/2024 Mavericks 116-111 Clippers 04/26/2024 Clippers 101-90 Mavericks 04/23/2024 Clippers 96-93 Mavericks 04/21/2024 Mavericks 109-97 Clippers

