How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to host the Golden State Warriors to start an exciting NBA battle on March 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. After defeating the Orlando Magic 121-115 due to an outstanding 56-point performance from Stephen Curry, the Warriors will face the 76ers.

This season, Philadelphia has had a 10–20 record at home. The 76ers get 39.2 rebounds per game, which is the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the team with 6.4 per game.

Golden State, with a 15-14 record, has performed better away from home. On average, the Warriors score 112.9 points each game, 1.8 points more than their opponents.

This season, Philadelphia's field goal percentage is 45.3%, which is just lower than Golden State's 46.2%. The Warriors, meanwhile, are excellent beyond the arc, making 15.3 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.6 higher than the 76ers' average of 13.7 three-pointers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors will encounter each other in an electrifying NBA battle on March 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey has been effective, scoring 22.5 points over the previous 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is leading the 76ers with 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, including 1.5 steals per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Joel Embiid Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Kyle Lowry Hip injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Buddy Hield has made 2.6 three-pointers each game over the previous ten games.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with an average of 24.0 points and 4.4 rebounds every game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Warriors have crushed the 76ers in their last five meetings after winning four in a row, all by double digits. After equally resounding victories in 2024, Golden State easily won their most recent matchup on the third of January 2025, 139-105. With an average of 126.0 points per game over their last four wins, the Warriors' offensive strength, spearheaded by Stephen Curry, has routinely outscored Philadelphia. In contrast, the 76ers' most recent victory in this series occurred at home in December 2022, winning 118-106. Golden State's perimeter hitting and offensive depth may once again be too much for Philadelphia to handle, especially considering their problems this season, especially on the offensive end and from three-point range. But the 76ers might have a chance to keep this game close when Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. come up and slow down Curry.

Date Results Jan 03, 2025 Warriors 139-105 76ers Feb 08, 2024 Warriors 127-104 76ers Jan 31, 2024 Warriors 119-107 76ers Mar 25, 2023 Warriors 120-112 76ers Dec 17, 2022 76ers 118-106 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage