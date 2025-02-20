How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics to begin a high-voltage NBA game on February 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Boston hopes to continue their three-game winning streak.

The 76ers have a 14–20 record in conference games, trailing by an average number of 3.8 points and giving up 112.9 points per contest. The Celtics, meanwhile, have a 28-9 record against teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston's defense, which limits rivals to 45.0% shooting and gives up only 108.1 points per game, is second in the conference.

Boston's defensive average of 108.1 points per game is somewhat surpassed by Philadelphia's average of 109.1 points. But the Celtics only shoot 46.0% from the line, which is 2.6 percentage points less compared to the 48.6% shooting rate that their opponents are able to achieve.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Boston Celtics in a thrilling NBA game on February 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date February 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey has been averaging 28.4 points over his previous 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is helping the 76ers with 14.5 points, and 6.5 rebounds, with 1.5 steals per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Eric Gordon Wrist injury Day-to-Day PG, Kyle Lowry Hip injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics team news

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 18.5 points per game over his last ten games.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 27 points, and 8.7 rebounds, with 5.6 assists per game.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Xavier Tillman Sr. Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Jrue Holiday Shoulder injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Celtics have won four of their past five meetings, including a decisive 139-89 success in October 2024, indicating that they have dominated the series. Boston's most recent victory, a 118-110 triumph on the third of February 2025, gives them even more leverage in this game. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 118-114 on the 26th of December 2024, their only win during this time. Boston is the favorite in light of these outcomes because of their potent defense and effective scoring, particularly with Jayson Tatum at the forefront. They might have a shot, though, because Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia has been performing well lately, scoring 28.4 points over the previous ten games. Although Boston's overall consistency indicates they have the advantage going into this game, the 76ers could challenge the Celtics if they can build on Maxey's performance and tighten up defensively.

Date Results Feb 03, 2025 Celtics 118-110 76ers Dec 26, 2024 76ers 118-114 Celtics Oct 13, 2024 Celtics 139-89 76ers Feb 28, 2024 Celtics 117-99 76ers Dec 02, 2023 Celtics 125-119 76ers

More NBA news and coverage