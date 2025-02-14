2025 NBA 3-Point Contest: How to watch, streaming details and participants for All-Star Saturday night event

Damian Lillard will be aiming for a historic three-peat in the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest...

The NBA All-Star Weekend is a must-watch spectacle for sports fans, packed with electrifying events that showcase the league's most skilled stars. Among them, the 3-Point Contest stands out as a fan-favorite, drawing immense anticipation in the weeks leading up to the showdown.

This year, the festivities will take place at San Francisco's Chase Center, where fans are eagerly awaiting the marquee shootout. Given that it's the home court of three-point maestro Steph Curry, many assume the Chef will be part of the contest's lineup.

However, the modern NBA is teeming with elite snipers. By mid-January, an astonishing 70 players were drilling at least two three-pointers per game. The likes of Curry, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Tyler Herro—potential All-Stars—are each splashing a minimum of four triples per outing.

With the league fully embracing the long-range era, the 3-Point Contest has become a prestigious event, carrying significant bragging rights for the game’s premier shooters. Damian Lillard currently holds the throne, having claimed back-to-back titles, but time will tell who steps up to take the crown this year.

So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year’s dunk contest? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.

2025 NBA 3-Point Contest: Date & time

The NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT, TruTV Livestream: DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV

How to watch the NBA 3-Point Contest: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: TNT, TruTV

Livestream: DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV

Viewers can watch the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest on TNT/truTV. The event can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.

2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Format

The 3-Point Contest has stuck to its roots since debuting in 1986, and while the league has yet to confirm the official format for this year, there’s little reason to expect any major changes.

The setup will likely remain the same, featuring five racks strategically placed around the arc—one in each corner, one on each wing, and one at the top of the key. Each rack contains five balls, with four standard basketballs worth one point apiece, while a "money ball"—worth two points—adds an extra scoring boost. One of these racks will be a money ball rack, stacked exclusively with five two-point shots, and competitors can place it wherever they feel most comfortable.

To raise the stakes, two deep-range shots, positioned about 30 feet from the hoop, will also be in play. Each of these long-distance attempts carries a three-point value.

Participants will have 70 seconds to get through their shots, with the top three scorers from the opening round advancing to the final showdown. The competitor with the highest total in the championship round will walk away with the crown.

NBA 3-Point Contest participants

Damian Lillard has his sights set on history as he aims to become just the third player—alongside Larry Bird and Craig Hodges—to claim three consecutive 3-Point Contest titles. Here's a look at the eight sharpshooters set to compete:

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

NBA 3-Point Contest past winners

Year Winner (Team) Location 2024 Damian Lillard (Bucks) Indianapolis 2023 Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) Salt Lake City 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) Cleveland 2021 Steph Curry (Warriors) Atlanta 2020 Buddy Hield (Kings) Chicago 2019 Joe Harris (Nets) Charlotte 2018 Devin Booker (Suns) Los Angeles 2017 Eric Gordon (Rockets) New Orleans 2016 Klay Thompson (Warriors) Toronto 2015 Stephen Curry (Warriors) New York City 2014 Marco Belinelli (Spurs) New Orleans 2013 Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers) Houston 2012 Kevin Love (Timberwolves) Orlando 2011 James Jones (Heat) Los Angeles 2010 Paul Pierce (Celtics) Dallas 2009 Daequan Cook (Heat) Phoenix 2008 Jason Kapono (Raptors) New Orleans 2007 Jason Kapono (Raptors) Las Vegas 2006 Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs) Houston 2005 Quentin Richardson (Suns) Denver 2004 Voshon Lenard (Nuggets) Los Angeles 2003 Peja Stojakovic (Kings) Atlanta 2002 Peja Stojakovic (Kings) Philadelphia 2001 Ray Allen (Bucks) Washington, D.C. 2000 Jeff Hornacek (Jazz) Oakland 1998 Jeff Hornacek (Jazz) New York 1997 Steve Kerr (Bulls) Cleveland 1996 Tim Legler (Wizards) San Antonio 1995 Glen Rice (Heat) Phoenix 1994 Mark Price (Cavs) Minnesota 1993 Mark Price (Cavs) Salt Lake City 1992 Craig Hodges (Bulls) Orlando 1991 Craig Hodges (Bulls) Charlotte 1990 Craig Hodges (Bulls) Miami 1989 Dale Ellis (Sonics) Houston 1988 Larry Bird (Celtics) Chicago 1987 Larry Bird (Celtics) Seattle 1986 Larry Bird (Celtics) Dallas

2025 NBA All-Star schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Friday, Feb 14 2:30 PM Castrol Rising Stars Practice NBA TV & NBA App 7:00 PM NBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena) ESPN 9:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center) TNT & TruTV Saturday, Feb 15 2:00 PM NBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 5:00 PM NBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 8:00 PM All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center) Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk TNT, TruTV Sunday, Feb 16 TBD G League Up Next Game TBD 8:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center) TNT, TruTV

Read More NBA All-Star Game 2025:

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend

2025 NBA All-Star Game: New format, rules, teams, tournament style explained