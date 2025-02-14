2025 NBA 3-Point Contest: How to watch, streaming details and participants for All-Star Saturday night event

The NBA All-Star Weekend is a must-watch spectacle for sports fans, packed with electrifying events that showcase the league's most skilled stars. Among them, the 3-Point Contest stands out as a fan-favorite, drawing immense anticipation in the weeks leading up to the showdown.
This year, the festivities will take place at San Francisco's Chase Center, where fans are eagerly awaiting the marquee shootout. Given that it's the home court of three-point maestro Steph Curry, many assume the Chef will be part of the contest's lineup.
However, the modern NBA is teeming with elite snipers. By mid-January, an astonishing 70 players were drilling at least two three-pointers per game. The likes of Curry, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Tyler Herro—potential All-Stars—are each splashing a minimum of four triples per outing.
With the league fully embracing the long-range era, the 3-Point Contest has become a prestigious event, carrying significant bragging rights for the game’s premier shooters. Damian Lillard currently holds the throne, having claimed back-to-back titles, but time will tell who steps up to take the crown this year.
So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year’s dunk contest? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.
2025 NBA 3-Point Contest: Date & time
The NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.
|Date:
|Saturday, February 15, 2025
|Time:
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Chase Center
|Location:
|San Francisco, California
|TV Channel:
|TNT, TruTV
|Livestream:
|DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV
How to watch the NBA 3-Point Contest: TV channel, live stream
- TV Channel: TNT, TruTV
- Livestream: DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV
Viewers can watch the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest on TNT/truTV. The event can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.
2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Format
The 3-Point Contest has stuck to its roots since debuting in 1986, and while the league has yet to confirm the official format for this year, there’s little reason to expect any major changes.
The setup will likely remain the same, featuring five racks strategically placed around the arc—one in each corner, one on each wing, and one at the top of the key. Each rack contains five balls, with four standard basketballs worth one point apiece, while a "money ball"—worth two points—adds an extra scoring boost. One of these racks will be a money ball rack, stacked exclusively with five two-point shots, and competitors can place it wherever they feel most comfortable.
To raise the stakes, two deep-range shots, positioned about 30 feet from the hoop, will also be in play. Each of these long-distance attempts carries a three-point value.
Participants will have 70 seconds to get through their shots, with the top three scorers from the opening round advancing to the final showdown. The competitor with the highest total in the championship round will walk away with the crown.
NBA 3-Point Contest participants
Damian Lillard has his sights set on history as he aims to become just the third player—alongside Larry Bird and Craig Hodges—to claim three consecutive 3-Point Contest titles. Here's a look at the eight sharpshooters set to compete:
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
- Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors
- Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers
NBA 3-Point Contest past winners
|Year
|Winner (Team)
|Location
|2024
|Damian Lillard (Bucks)
|Indianapolis
|2023
|Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
|Salt Lake City
|2022
|Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)
|Cleveland
|2021
|Steph Curry (Warriors)
|Atlanta
|2020
|Buddy Hield (Kings)
|Chicago
|2019
|Joe Harris (Nets)
|Charlotte
|2018
|Devin Booker (Suns)
|Los Angeles
|2017
|Eric Gordon (Rockets)
|New Orleans
|2016
|Klay Thompson (Warriors)
|Toronto
|2015
|Stephen Curry (Warriors)
|New York City
|2014
|Marco Belinelli (Spurs)
|New Orleans
|2013
|Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)
|Houston
|2012
|Kevin Love (Timberwolves)
|Orlando
|2011
|James Jones (Heat)
|Los Angeles
|2010
|Paul Pierce (Celtics)
|Dallas
|2009
|Daequan Cook (Heat)
|Phoenix
|2008
|Jason Kapono (Raptors)
|New Orleans
|2007
|Jason Kapono (Raptors)
|Las Vegas
|2006
|Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)
|Houston
|2005
|Quentin Richardson (Suns)
|Denver
|2004
|Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)
|Los Angeles
|2003
|Peja Stojakovic (Kings)
|Atlanta
|2002
|Peja Stojakovic (Kings)
|Philadelphia
|2001
|Ray Allen (Bucks)
|Washington, D.C.
|2000
|Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)
|Oakland
|1998
|Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)
|New York
|1997
|Steve Kerr (Bulls)
|Cleveland
|1996
|Tim Legler (Wizards)
|San Antonio
|1995
|Glen Rice (Heat)
|Phoenix
|1994
|Mark Price (Cavs)
|Minnesota
|1993
|Mark Price (Cavs)
|Salt Lake City
|1992
|Craig Hodges (Bulls)
|Orlando
|1991
|Craig Hodges (Bulls)
|Charlotte
|1990
|Craig Hodges (Bulls)
|Miami
|1989
|Dale Ellis (Sonics)
|Houston
|1988
|Larry Bird (Celtics)
|Chicago
|1987
|Larry Bird (Celtics)
|Seattle
|1986
|Larry Bird (Celtics)
|Dallas
2025 NBA All-Star schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV Channel
|Friday, Feb 14
|2:30 PM
|Castrol Rising Stars Practice
|NBA TV & NBA App
|7:00 PM
|NBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena)
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center)
|TNT & TruTV
|Saturday, Feb 15
|2:00 PM
|NBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena)
|NBA TV
|5:00 PM
|NBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena)
|NBA TV
|8:00 PM
|All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center)
|TNT, TruTV
|Sunday, Feb 16
|TBD
|G League Up Next Game
|TBD
|8:00 PM
|NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center)
|TNT, TruTV
