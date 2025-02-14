+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point ContestGetty Images Sport
Watch the 2025 NBA All-Star 3-point contest on directv stream
Abhinav Sharma

2025 NBA 3-Point Contest: How to watch, streaming details and participants for All-Star Saturday night event

Damian Lillard will be aiming for a historic three-peat in the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest...

The NBA All-Star Weekend is a must-watch spectacle for sports fans, packed with electrifying events that showcase the league's most skilled stars. Among them, the 3-Point Contest stands out as a fan-favorite, drawing immense anticipation in the weeks leading up to the showdown.

This year, the festivities will take place at San Francisco's Chase Center, where fans are eagerly awaiting the marquee shootout. Given that it's the home court of three-point maestro Steph Curry, many assume the Chef will be part of the contest's lineup.

However, the modern NBA is teeming with elite snipers. By mid-January, an astonishing 70 players were drilling at least two three-pointers per game. The likes of Curry, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Tyler Herro—potential All-Stars—are each splashing a minimum of four triples per outing.

With the league fully embracing the long-range era, the 3-Point Contest has become a prestigious event, carrying significant bragging rights for the game’s premier shooters. Damian Lillard currently holds the throne, having claimed back-to-back titles, but time will tell who steps up to take the crown this year.

So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year’s dunk contest? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.

2025 NBA 3-Point Contest: Date & time

The NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Date:Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
Venue: Chase Center
Location:San Francisco, California
TV Channel:TNT, TruTV
Livestream:DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV

How to watch the NBA 3-Point Contest: TV channel, live stream

Viewers can watch the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest on TNT/truTV. The event can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.

2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Format

The 3-Point Contest has stuck to its roots since debuting in 1986, and while the league has yet to confirm the official format for this year, there’s little reason to expect any major changes.

The setup will likely remain the same, featuring five racks strategically placed around the arc—one in each corner, one on each wing, and one at the top of the key. Each rack contains five balls, with four standard basketballs worth one point apiece, while a "money ball"—worth two points—adds an extra scoring boost. One of these racks will be a money ball rack, stacked exclusively with five two-point shots, and competitors can place it wherever they feel most comfortable.

To raise the stakes, two deep-range shots, positioned about 30 feet from the hoop, will also be in play. Each of these long-distance attempts carries a three-point value.

Participants will have 70 seconds to get through their shots, with the top three scorers from the opening round advancing to the final showdown. The competitor with the highest total in the championship round will walk away with the crown.

NBA 3-Point Contest participants

Damian Lillard has his sights set on history as he aims to become just the third player—alongside Larry Bird and Craig Hodges—to claim three consecutive 3-Point Contest titles. Here's a look at the eight sharpshooters set to compete:

  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
  • Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
  • Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors
  • Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

NBA 3-Point Contest past winners

YearWinner (Team)Location
2024Damian Lillard (Bucks)Indianapolis
2023Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)Salt Lake City
2022Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)Cleveland
2021Steph Curry (Warriors)Atlanta
2020Buddy Hield (Kings)Chicago
2019Joe Harris (Nets)Charlotte
2018Devin Booker (Suns)Los Angeles
2017Eric Gordon (Rockets)New Orleans
2016Klay Thompson (Warriors)Toronto
2015Stephen Curry (Warriors)New York City
2014Marco Belinelli (Spurs)New Orleans
2013Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)Houston
2012Kevin Love (Timberwolves)Orlando
2011James Jones (Heat)Los Angeles
2010Paul Pierce (Celtics)Dallas
2009Daequan Cook (Heat)Phoenix
2008Jason Kapono (Raptors)New Orleans
2007Jason Kapono (Raptors)Las Vegas
2006Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)Houston
2005Quentin Richardson (Suns)Denver
2004Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)Los Angeles
2003Peja Stojakovic (Kings)Atlanta
2002Peja Stojakovic (Kings)Philadelphia
2001Ray Allen (Bucks)Washington, D.C.
2000Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)Oakland
1998Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)New York
1997Steve Kerr (Bulls)Cleveland
1996Tim Legler (Wizards)San Antonio
1995Glen Rice (Heat)Phoenix
1994Mark Price (Cavs)Minnesota
1993Mark Price (Cavs)Salt Lake City
1992Craig Hodges (Bulls)Orlando
1991Craig Hodges (Bulls)Charlotte
1990Craig Hodges (Bulls)Miami
1989Dale Ellis (Sonics)Houston
1988Larry Bird (Celtics)Chicago
1987Larry Bird (Celtics)Seattle
1986Larry Bird (Celtics)Dallas

2025 NBA All-Star schedule

DateTime (ET)EventTV Channel
Friday, Feb 142:30 PMCastrol Rising Stars PracticeNBA TV & NBA App
7:00 PMNBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena)ESPN
9:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center)TNT & TruTV
Saturday, Feb 15 2:00 PMNBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena)NBA TV
5:00 PMNBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena)NBA TV
8:00 PMAll-Star Saturday night (Chase Center)
  • Kia Skills Challenge
  • Starry 3-Point Contest
  • AT&T Slam Dunk
TNT, TruTV
Sunday, Feb 16TBDG League Up Next Game TBD
8:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center) TNT, TruTV

