2025 NBA All-Star Game: How to watch and live stream NBA All-Star Weekend

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream 2025 NBA All-Star Game, as well as key dates & plenty more.

The highly anticipated 74th edition of NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching, set to unfold in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. The action kicks off on February 14, 2025, with a revamped format introducing a tournament-style showdown for the All-Star Game.

This year, the Chase Center—home of the Golden State Warriors—will take center stage, welcoming basketball’s biggest stars for a spectacle unlike any other. It marks a long-awaited return to the Bay, as the event last graced the region in 2000 when Oakland's The Arena played host. Over three electrifying nights, fans can expect a packed schedule, featuring can't-miss events like the Rising Stars challenge.

The selection process is already in full swing, ensuring a well-rounded and competitive roster. All-Star nods will be determined through a voting system that includes input from fans, current NBA players, and media members—an approach designed to truly reflect the league's elite talent. Meanwhile, NBA head coaches will handpick seven reserves for each conference, adding another layer of intrigue to the final lineup.

With the countdown officially underway, the 2025 All-Star Weekend promises to be a basketball bonanza. Here's everything you need to know to gear up for an unforgettable showcase.

How to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

TV Channel: TNT, TBS

TNT, TBS Streaming service: DirecTV Stream, Sling TV

Throughout All-Star Weekend, running from February 14–16, 2025, fans can catch the action on TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV.

However, if you’re looking to watch the NBA All-Star Game live, TNT, TBS and B/R Sports on Max will broadcast the star-studded showpiece event. You'll need a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service subscription to get TNT Sports channels such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu+ Live TV.

Those without an existing TV or streaming service subscription, we recommend signing up for DirecTV Stream to get every All-Star Weekend channel.

The majority of TV providers include TNT, NBA TV, and ESPN, delivering wall-to-wall coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. However, notable exceptions include Fubo and Philo, as neither offers TNT Sports channels.

The table below breaks down which major providers feature all three networks.

TV Providers for NBA All-Star Weekend

Provider Price TNT NBA TV ESPN Cox $61.00–$152.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DIRECTV $74.99–$164.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DIRECTV STREAM $74.99–$154.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DISH $97.99–$147.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo $32.99–$89.99/mo. — ✔ ✔ Hulu + Live TV $81.99–$95.99/mo. ✔ — ✔ Optimum $40.00–$135.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Philo $28.00/mo. — — — Sling TV $45.99–$60.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Spectrum $45.00–$105.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Verizon Fios $85.00–$129.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Xfinity $20.00–$80.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV $82.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔

When is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, home court of the Golden State Warriors. The game starts at 8 pm ET. This is the first time the game has been held at the Chase Center.

Date Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 Kick-Off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California TV Channel TNT, TBS Live stream DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV

2025 NBA All-Star schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Friday, Feb 14 2:30 PM Castrol Rising Stars Practice NBA TV & NBA App 7:00 PM NBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena) ESPN 9:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center) TNT & TruTV Saturday, Feb 15 2:00 PM NBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 5:00 PM NBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 8:00 PM All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center) Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk TNT, TruTV Sunday, Feb 16 3:30 G League Up Next Game Tubi 8:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center) TNT, TruTV

Who will play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to unveil a fresh tournament-style format, shaking things up with three star-studded squads: Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny—each packed with the league's elite All-Star selections. Adding another layer of excitement, a fourth contender, Team Candace, will emerge from the Rising Stars showdown, giving young talent a shot at the big stage.

The rosters across both teams for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game reads as a who's-who of the sport's biggest superstars, ranging from veteran names to up-and-coming talents making their mark across the game.

The Eastern Conference starters consist of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The Western Conference starters include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

NBA All-Star Game Starting Rosters

Mark Daigneault, the Oklahoma City Thunder head coach, will take charge of one of the Eastern Conference squads, while one of his assistants will oversee the other. This decision comes as OKC boasts the top record in the East as of February 2.

Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers will steer one of the Western Conference teams, with one of his assistants leading the other. Just like OKC in the East, Cleveland secured the West's best record by the February 2 cutoff.

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars Jaylen Brunson (New York Knicks) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

NBA All-Star Game Reserve Rosters