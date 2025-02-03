2025 NBA All-Star Game: New format, rules, teams, tournament style explained

The NBA has shaken things up in a big way for the 2025 All-Star Game...

The highly anticipated NBA All-Star Game is fast approaching, and this year's edition promises to deliver an experience unlike anything we've seen before.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a host of the league’s top-tier talents are set to showcase their skills in the annual spectacle, which will unfold at the home of the Golden State Warriors. Traditionally, the event features a 48-minute showdown between fan-selected stars from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

However, after last year's contest was widely criticized, the league has introduced a bold new format in an effort to reignite the competitive spark. This year, the game will feature a groundbreaking four-team mini-tournament format. Three squads will consist of eight NBA All-Stars, while a fourth team will be composed of eight of the league’s most promising rising stars.

Adding another layer of intrigue, many of the players set to take part in the 74th edition of the All-Star Game have deep-rooted connections to NCAA programs, making this a true celebration of basketball's brightest talents. Here's how everything will work at 2025 NBA All-Star Game:

NBA All-Star Game 2025: Rules and format

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is getting a dramatic makeover, ditching the traditional format in favor of an electrifying mini-tournament.

Instead of a single matchup, this year’s event will feature four squads battling it out. The 24 selected All-Stars will be split into three teams, while the fourth spot goes to the winners of the Rising Stars game. The tournament will see two semi-final showdowns, with the victors advancing to the championship clash.

Each game will have a target score of 40 points, meaning the first team to hit or surpass that mark takes the win.

Adding an extra layer of entertainment, TNT's Inside the NBA crew will be in charge of drafting the teams. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith will each build a squad from the pool of All-Stars, forming Team Charles, Team Shaq, and Team Kenny. Meanwhile, the Rising Stars champions will be known as Team Candace in honor of WNBA legend and TNT analyst Candace Parker.

The selection process for the 24 All-Stars remains unchanged, with fan votes, media input, and NBA player ballots determining the rosters. Each team will be coached by a head coach or assistant from the top-performing Eastern and Western Conference squads at the time.

NBA All-Star Game 2025: Prize Pot

As for the stakes? The prize pool sits at a cool $1.8 million. Every member of the winning team will pocket $125,000, while the runners-up take home $50,000 each. Those finishing third and fourth won’t go empty-handed, earning $25,000 apiece.

NBA All-Star Game 2025: Teams

Mark Daigneault, the Oklahoma City Thunder head coach, will take charge of one of the Eastern Conference squads, while one of his assistants will oversee the other. This decision comes as OKC boasts the top record in the East as of February 2.

Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers will steer one of the Western Conference teams, with one of his assistants leading the other. Just like OKC in the East, Cleveland secured the West's best record by the February 2 cutoff.

NBA All-Star Game Starters Rosters

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars Jaylen Brunson (New York Knicks) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

NBA All-Star Game Reserve Rosters

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers) Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers) Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets) Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

NBA All-Star Game 2025: Date and start time

Date Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 Kick-Off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California TV Channel TNT, TBS Live stream DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV

The NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 16, taking center stage at the Chase Center in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area.

This highly anticipated showdown will serve as the grand finale to All-Star Weekend, which kicks off on Friday, February 14. The festivities begin with the Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars matchup, setting the stage for an action-packed few days.

Saturday, February 15, will showcase the fan-favorite skill-based events, including the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest, and the electrifying Dunk Contest.

As for the main event, tip-off for the All-Star spectacle is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, translating to a 1 a.m. start on Monday morning for fans tuning in from the UK.