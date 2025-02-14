2025 NBA Slam Dunk: How to watch, streaming details and participants for All-Star Saturday night event

McClung will dunk for a chance at a historic All-Star NBA Dunk Contest three-peat this year...

While the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will introduce some tweaks to its format, much of the festivities will stick to tradition. One thing that remains unchanged is NBA All-Star Saturday Night, a marquee event that never fails to captivate basketball fans worldwide.

A key ingredient in the Saturday night spectacle is the Slam Dunk Contest, which consistently serves as a show-stopping finale. Over the years, the event has featured some of the sport's most electrifying high-flyers, battling it out in a jaw-dropping display of dunking artistry.

This year, a new wave of dunkers will aim to etch their names into history with unforgettable moments at San Francisco’s Chase Center, the stage for both All-Star Saturday Night and the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year’s dunk contest? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.

2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest: Date & time

The NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Event 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT, TruTV Livestream: DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest participants

The league has once again taken a creative approach in assembling this year's four-man dunk contest lineup, opting for a mix of rising stars and unconventional selections.

Mac McClung

A household name in dunking circles, McClung has already etched his name into All-Star Weekend history, winning back-to-back dunk contests. The high-flying guard currently represents the Osceola Magic, the same team he played for when he claimed the crown last year. Despite his highlight-reel athleticism, McClung has appeared in just four NBA games, last suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023.

Having claimed the title in both 2023 and 2024, the high-flying guard is now on the verge of becoming just the second player in history to hoist the trophy three times. Standing at 6-foot-2, McClung's incredible hang time has made him a must-watch attraction during All-Star Weekend in recent years.

Over the past few seasons, McClung has been on a basketball journey full of twists and turns. Since entering the NBA in 2021, he has been signed by multiple teams, yet has primarily spent time with their G-League affiliates. His standout campaign came in 2023, when he was named G-League MVP while suiting up for the Osceola Magic. That season, he dominated the competition, posting averages of 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. While he has yet to carve out a long-term role at the NBA level, he has undoubtedly made his mark in the developmental ranks.

Stephon Castle

Selected fourth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft, Castle arrived in the league with a championship pedigree. A former Big East Freshman of the Year, he played a pivotal role in UConn's title-winning campaign before making the leap to the pros. As a rookie, he has earned a starting role, logging 25 starts and posting averages of 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while quickly becoming a great role player for San Antonio. Even this early in his career, he’s shown his ability and willingness to go up against defenders to get to the rim.

Matas Buzelis

A five-star prospect out of high school, Buzelis took the unconventional path by forgoing college to develop his game with the G League Ignite. The Chicago Bulls took a chance on him with the 11th pick in the 2024 draft, and while his minutes have been limited (12.7 per game), he’s still managing to contribute 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson Jr.

A second-round selection in the 2023 draft, Jackson has gradually carved out a key role with the Milwaukee Bucks. While he's averaging just three points and three rebounds per game, his impact goes beyond the box score. After Milwaukee stumbled to a 1-6 start, Jackson was inserted into the starting lineup, and the team has since surged to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Whether or not he steals the show in the dunk contest, he’s a player you'll likely hear more about when the playoffs roll around.

2025 NBA All-Star schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Friday, Feb 14 2:30 PM Castrol Rising Stars Practice NBA TV & NBA App 7:00 PM NBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena) ESPN 9:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center) TNT & TruTV Saturday, Feb 15 2:00 PM NBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 5:00 PM NBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 8:00 PM All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center) Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk TNT, TruTV Sunday, Feb 16 3:30 G League Up Next Game Tubi 8:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center) TNT, TruTV

Read More NBA All-Star Game 2025:

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend

2025 NBA All-Star Game: New format, rules, teams, tournament style explained