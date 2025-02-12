2025 Ruffles Celebrity Game: How to watch, streaming details and participants for NBA All-Star Friday night event

This Friday, a star-studded mix of Hollywood A-listers, chart-topping musicians, and basketball greats from the NBA and WNBA will gather at Oakland Arena in California.
They'll hit the court for a thrilling, action-packed showdown in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, promising plenty of highlights and entertainment.
So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year's 2025 Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.
2025 Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game: Date & time
The NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game 2025 will be held on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.
|Date:
|Friday, February 14, 2025
|Time:
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Oakland Arena
|Location:
|Oakland, California
How to watch the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Livestream: DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV
The 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN and the ESPN App this Friday, with coverage beginning at 7 pm ET.
ESPN Deportes will also have a Spanish broadcast that begins at 7 pm ET.
2025 Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game rosters, coaches
The star-studded cast for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game boasts a mix of entertainment icons and sports legends, with Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon headlining the group. The Indian singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer will suit up for Team Rice, joining forces with Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, while viral sensation Khaby Lame steps in as a coach.
Team Bonds’ sideline will be anchored by multiplatinum recording artist 2 Chainz and baseball legend Barry Bonds, the MLB's all-time home run king.
The celebrity-filled roster's also feature renowned comedian and content creator Druski, two-time GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist Noah Kahan, and six-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens adds some gridiron pedigree, while elite basketball trainer Chris Brickley brings his hardwood expertise.
Olympic gold medal-winning track and field star Masai Russell and silver medalist Shelby McEwen are set to showcase their athleticism, while four-time GRAMMY-nominated country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton adds star power. Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, former NBA champion Matt Barnes, and Marvel Studios' "Captain America: New World Order" star Danny Ramirez are also among the big names.
The lineup is rounded out by WWE Superstar Bayley, "9-1-1" actor Oliver Stark, "Halo" star Pablo Schreiber, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated musician Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER, ensuring a mix of talent from the worlds of music, film, television, and sports.
Fan-favorite streamer Kai Cenat, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, former NBA star-turned-entrepreneur Baron Davis, and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes are all set to make their second appearance in the Celebrity Game.
Adding some WNBA firepower to the mix, two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray and WNBA Champion, now Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, will compete on opposing squads, bringing top-tier talent to the court.
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Past MVP's
|Year
|Winner
|2003-2004
|No MVP award awarded
|2005
|Brian McKnight
|2006
|Nelly
|2007
|Tony Potts
|2008
|Terrell Owens
|2009
|Terrell Owens
|2010
|Michael Rapaport
|2011
|Justin Bieber
|2012
|Kevin Hart (1)
|2013
|Kevin Hart (2)
|2014
|Kevin Hart (3), Arne Duncan (1)
|2015
|Kevin Hart (4)[d]
|2016
|Win Butler
|2017
|Brandon Armstrong
|2018
|Quavo
|2019
|Famous Los
|2020
|Common
|2021
|Game not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2022
|Alex Toussaint
|2023
|DK Metcalf
|2024
|Micah Parsons
2025 NBA All-Star schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV Channel
|Friday, Feb 14
|2:30 PM
|Castrol Rising Stars Practice
|NBA TV & NBA App
|7:00 PM
|NBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena)
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center)
|TNT & TruTV
|Saturday, Feb 15
|2:00 PM
|NBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena)
|NBA TV
|5:00 PM
|NBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena)
|NBA TV
|8:00 PM
|All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center)
|TNT, TruTV
|Sunday, Feb 16
|3:30
|G League Up Next Game
|Tubi
|8:00 PM
|NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center)
|TNT, TruTV
