2025 Ruffles Celebrity Game: How to watch, streaming details and participants for NBA All-Star Friday night event

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, including the participants, time and past MVPs.

This Friday, a star-studded mix of Hollywood A-listers, chart-topping musicians, and basketball greats from the NBA and WNBA will gather at Oakland Arena in California.

They'll hit the court for a thrilling, action-packed showdown in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, promising plenty of highlights and entertainment.

So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year's 2025 Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.

2025 Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game: Date & time

The NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game 2025 will be held on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Oakland Arena Location: Oakland, California

TV Channel: ESPN

The 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN and the ESPN App this Friday, with coverage beginning at 7 pm ET.

ESPN Deportes will also have a Spanish broadcast that begins at 7 pm ET.

2025 Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game rosters, coaches

The star-studded cast for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game boasts a mix of entertainment icons and sports legends, with Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon headlining the group. The Indian singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer will suit up for Team Rice, joining forces with Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, while viral sensation Khaby Lame steps in as a coach.

Team Bonds’ sideline will be anchored by multiplatinum recording artist 2 Chainz and baseball legend Barry Bonds, the MLB's all-time home run king.

The celebrity-filled roster's also feature renowned comedian and content creator Druski, two-time GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist Noah Kahan, and six-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens adds some gridiron pedigree, while elite basketball trainer Chris Brickley brings his hardwood expertise.

Olympic gold medal-winning track and field star Masai Russell and silver medalist Shelby McEwen are set to showcase their athleticism, while four-time GRAMMY-nominated country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton adds star power. Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, former NBA champion Matt Barnes, and Marvel Studios' "Captain America: New World Order" star Danny Ramirez are also among the big names.

The lineup is rounded out by WWE Superstar Bayley, "9-1-1" actor Oliver Stark, "Halo" star Pablo Schreiber, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated musician Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER, ensuring a mix of talent from the worlds of music, film, television, and sports.

Fan-favorite streamer Kai Cenat, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, former NBA star-turned-entrepreneur Baron Davis, and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes are all set to make their second appearance in the Celebrity Game.

Adding some WNBA firepower to the mix, two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray and WNBA Champion, now Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, will compete on opposing squads, bringing top-tier talent to the court.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Past MVP's

Year Winner 2003-2004 No MVP award awarded 2005 Brian McKnight 2006 Nelly 2007 Tony Potts 2008 Terrell Owens 2009 Terrell Owens 2010 Michael Rapaport 2011 Justin Bieber 2012 Kevin Hart (1) 2013 Kevin Hart (2) 2014 Kevin Hart (3), Arne Duncan (1) 2015 Kevin Hart (4)[d] 2016 Win Butler 2017 Brandon Armstrong 2018 Quavo 2019 Famous Los 2020 Common 2021 Game not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2022 Alex Toussaint 2023 DK Metcalf 2024 Micah Parsons

2025 NBA All-Star schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Friday, Feb 14 2:30 PM Castrol Rising Stars Practice NBA TV & NBA App 7:00 PM NBA All-Celebrity Game (Oakland Arena) ESPN 9:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Chase Center) TNT & TruTV Saturday, Feb 15 2:00 PM NBA All-Star Practice (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 5:00 PM NBA HBCU Classic (Oakland Arena) NBA TV 8:00 PM All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center) Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk TNT, TruTV Sunday, Feb 16 3:30 G League Up Next Game Tubi 8:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Chase Center) TNT, TruTV

