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Ex-England manager claims Man Utd have secured the 'absolute bargain' of the summer
Allardyce praises shrewd United business
Allardyce has lauded United for securing Tielemans, calling the £35 million transfer an "absolute bargain." The former England boss believes the Belgian international brings vital Premier League experience to Carrick's squad.
Tielemans is one of four summer arrivals at Old Trafford, joining £50m midfielder Andrey Santos, free-agent goalkeeper Karl Darlow and £70m Carlos Baleba. However, it is the acquisition of the former Aston Villa playmaker that has truly impressed Allardyce.
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A steal for the Red Devils
Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast alongside Kevin Nolan and Natalie Pike, Allardyce gave the transfer a glowing nine-out-of-ten rating. He highlighted the midfielder's immense top-flight pedigree as a massive asset for the club.
"Oh, absolute bargain, a steal," Allardyce declared. "Experience coming out of his ears, both internationally and in the Premier League, at Leicester, Aston Villa, only £30m I think.
"He's definitely a nine based on the whole package of experience of what he's got. If anything, he lacks a bit of pace but his brain, his intelligence, his quality on the ball."
Aston Villa profit from Leicester error
Allardyce also pointed out the brilliant business conducted by Aston Villa, who generated a £35m profit after signing the 29-year-old on a free transfer from Leicester City.
"You've got to remember, this is £35m profit because he's on a free," he added. Expressing disbelief at Leicester's original handling of the player, Allardyce said: "How could Leicester have let him go on a free? Just let him run out of contract, let him go on a free. I mean, it's just like unbelievable."
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Tielemans integrates into Carrick's setup
The Belgian midfielder is now working to firmly establish himself as a vital cog in Carrick's system. Tielemans featured regularly throughout United's pre-season schedule to build up his match fitness alongside his new team-mates.
He was handed an immediate start in the club's opening Premier League fixture, playing 67 minutes against newly promoted Hull City. Unfortunately for United, the match ended in a surprising 2-0 defeat.
Tielemans and his teammates are now determined to bounce back quickly and secure their first competitive win of the season when they host Ipswich Town in the Premier League this weekend.
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