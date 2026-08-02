'Not expecting this great news!' - Xabi Alonso reacts to Mykhailo Mudryk's surprise Chelsea return after anti-doping suspension ends

Alonso has expressed his delight at the unexpected return of Mudryk, though he admitted that the timing caught the club off guard. The 25-year-old winger had been absent from professional football since November 2024 following a provisional suspension for an adverse finding of the banned substance meldonium. However, the Football Association (FA) has officially closed its anti-doping proceedings after Mudryk accepted the breach, agreeing to a ban equal to the 20 months he has already served.

Speaking after Chelsea’s 2-1 friendly defeat to a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side in Sydney, Alonso confirmed that the Ukraine international would be joining the squad for the next leg of their international tour. 'Yes, he is coming to Hong Kong, but I haven't spoken to him yet,' Alonso told reporters, admitting that the breakthrough came as a welcome surprise. 'Yeah, to be honest, we were not expecting to have this great news at this moment,' he said.