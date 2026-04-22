With 28 players already gone and a reckless bet as the symbol, Fortuna Düsseldorf is heading for an unprecedented disaster

Allofs had already caused consternation among Fortuna fans with some of his public appearances during the season. After Düsseldorf’s slow start forced the club to abandon its promotion hopes, Allofs claimed he had never mentioned such targets before the campaign and even accused the regional media, which had quoted him as doing so, of spreading falsehoods. Yet numerous quotes from July and August contradicted his stance.

Tensions flared again at the club’s general meeting when a bet between Allofs and a supporter was disclosed: the fan wagered that long-term injury victim Lenz would not manage five 60-minute appearances that season. At the AGM, Allofs had boasted, “I’m certain I’ll win the bet.”

Background: Although Lenz had previously won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt, he had managed only ten appearances since 2023, when recurring calf injuries curtailed his moves to RB Leipzig and then TSG Hoffenheim.

Allofs had ignored Lenz’s medical record and instead relied on a one-off medical check to confirm his fitness—a decision that backfired spectacularly. Lenz was sidelined for almost three months after just two brief appearances at the start of the season; his return was brief, and he has played in only two of the last seven matches. With four matches remaining, Allofs is in real danger of losing the bet: Lenz has clocked more than 60 minutes in only three appearances for Fortuna. It is a stark symbol of the club’s troubled squad planning under Allofs and Weber.