Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz is close to achieving a historic record at the World Cup, if he leads the Ghana national team in the next edition, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Queiroz is not currently under contract with any national team, after terminating his contract by mutual consent with the Oman Football Association last March.

However, the Portuguese coach has entered into negotiations with the Ghana Football Association to lead the “Black Stars” at the World Cup, succeeding Otto Addo, who was dismissed due to poor results.

Nevertheless, Queiroz is not the only candidate for the post, as his fellow countrymen Fernando Santos and Paulo Bento are also competing for it.

Queiroz’s agent, Tadio Martins, told Kooora in statements the day before yesterday, Friday: “There was no contact from the Ghana Football Association during the past period, but today we received the first official call. We will see whether this project is suitable for us.”

The name of Ghana’s new head coach is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, Monday, according to what Ghana’s Minister of Sports, Kofi Adams, stated previously.