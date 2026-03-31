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When will Jesse Lingard make his Corinthians debut? Big update on 'humble' ex-Man Utd star as he seeks to impress ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior
Making an impact in Sao Paulo
Since arriving at the Joaquim Grava training facility in early March, Lingard has undergone an intensive 29-day conditioning program to regain match sharpness. The veteran midfielder joined the Brazilian giants on a short-term deal until the end of the year, with an option for a further 12 months, following his departure from FC Seoul in January. Despite his high-profile background, staff at the club have been struck by his commitment to adapting to the local footballing culture. His integration into the squad has been seamless, with the technical team now confident that he is physically prepared to contribute to the first team’s efforts.
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A 'humble' approach to training
According to ESPN, the former United man has proven to be a committed professional who is trying to adapt as quickly as possible to be available for selection, with sources describing his personality as "humble" and "very easy to get along with". Lingard is said to have already earned the respect of ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior and his coaching staff.
Corinthians' poor start to 2026 season
The expectations surrounding Lingard’s debut are high, as Corinthians currently find themselves languishing in 11th place in the Brazilian Serie A. With only 10 points from their opening eight matches - consisting of two wins, four draws, and two defeats- the team has struggled for creative inspiration in the final third. Corinthians view the addition of a player with Lingard's European pedigree as a crucial step to infuse the lineup with much-needed top level experience.
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The Maracana litmus test
Lingard is poised to potentially make his debut at the Maracana against Fluminense on April 1, kickstarting a defining run that includes a home clash with Internacional on April 5 and a Copa Libertadores trip to Club Atletico Platense on April 9. This congested schedule will serve as the ultimate test of the Englishman’s physical readiness and tactical versatility as he seeks to secure his long-term future under Dorival.