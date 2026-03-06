Getty Images Sport
Jesse Lingard has a new club! Corinthians confirm signing of ex-Man Utd star
Breaking new ground in Brazil
This move marks another exotic destination for the Warrington-born attacker, who recently spent time in South Korea with FC Seoul. Lingard, who famously scored the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final, is now set to become just the second English-born player to represent the historic Sao Paulo outfit, following in the footsteps of former Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards.
Reunited with an old team-mate
At Corinthians, Lingard will find a familiar face in the dressing room as he reunites with Dutch forward Memphis Depay, his former team-mate at Old Trafford. The club confirmed that Lingard will wear the number 77 shirt and, after spells with West Ham and Nottingham Forest, the 32-times capped ex-England international is looking to reignite his career in the passionate atmosphere of the Brasileirao after his stint in the K League came to a conclusion.
Lingard's first impressions
Lingard has already begun training at the Dr. Joaquim Grava centre and expressed his delight at the reception from the local faithful. The former Three Lions star, who featured prominently in the 2018 World Cup semi-final run, was clearly moved by the devotion of the supporters who met him upon his arrival in Brazil.
“First, I saw the fans at the airport chanting ‘Go Corinthians! Go Corinthians!’ There is so much passion from the supporters, which is wonderful to see. The training ground here is incredible, and the players have welcomed me with open arms; the manager and the director too - it was great to meet them. My first impressions: I'm very happy, and I can't wait to play,” commented Lingard as he reflected on the start of his Brazilian adventure.
Ready for action
The veteran attacker is currently participating in team training sessions as he looks to build up his match fitness. Whilst the club finalises the remaining bureaucratic hurdles and registration paperwork, Lingard is focused on making an immediate impact under the technical staff’s guidance as the club aims for domestic and continental silverware in the upcoming campaigns.
His arrival coincides with a period of high ambition for Corinthians, who continue to target high-profile names to compete at the top of South American football. Lingard’s wealth of Premier League and international experience is expected to be a vital asset for the squad as they navigate a demanding schedule in the months ahead.
