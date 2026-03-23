AFP
Wayne Rooney suggests Thomas Tuchel is trying to 'split up' Trent Alexander-Arnold & Jude Bellingham due to 'clique' issue as he's left battled by England omission
Tuchel ignores Madrid star
Tuchel’s selection for England's final warm-up fixtures ahead of the World Cup has caused a stir within the camp, particularly due to Trent's absence. Despite the defender enjoying a consistent run of form in Spain, the 27-year-old remains stuck on just 34 caps - a surprisingly low tally for a player of his calibre. Having struggled to cement a regular spot under Gareth Southgate, his prospects under the new regime look increasingly bleak. The decision is particularly striking given the expanded nature of the latest England squad, suggesting that the former Liverpool man is currently nowhere near the German manager's plans for the tournament in North America.
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Rooney 'baffled' by omission
Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, England’s second-highest all-time goalscorer provided a scathing assessment of the decision to omit the Madrid star from Tuchel's plans. Rooney emphasised that the defender's unique technical profile should have made him a certainty for the expanded group, stating: “The one big surprise was obviously Trent. I find it incredible that he’s not in a 35-man squad. It didn’t sound like there was any way back for Trent the way Tuchel spoke. He should be in that squad, his ability, his quality. I’ve said it many times and I’m sure he’d say himself that he’s not the best defender, but what he has on the ball is something no other English player has. He’s been playing recently and he’s been playing really well. I’ve been guilty of judging myself, you don’t know how difficult it was to go over there and settle in, he’s picked up injuries. But he’s had a run of games and there’s no doubting his ability, on the ball he’s as good as we’ve ever seen in the Premier League.”
Dropped to phase out Bellingham 'clique'?
The suggestion of a "clique" within the camp adds a complex new layer to England's preparations, particularly given Bellingham’s reported history of friction with Tuchel. Rooney has suggested that Alexander-Arnold's close bond with the Madrid midfielder may be a significant factor behind his exclusion, and that the manager could be making a statement about squad culture. “There’s an argument he should be starting, so not having him in the squad, it feels a little bit deeper,” Rooney explained. “I know he’s good mates with Jude and it looks like there’s been a few issues with Jude, so maybe he feels there’s a clique there and he’s trying to split it up. I don’t know what the reasons are.”
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International future in jeopardy
Trent faces an extended exile that could end his international career since Tuchel is contracted to lead the team until Euro 2028. By the end of the next European Championship cycle, the defender will be approaching 30, and his absence from the Uruguay and Japan friendlies suggests he is not part of the World Cup core group. England must prove they can thrive without his creative spark, and the player must win over a manager who seems set on a different direction for the squad.
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