Thomas Tuchel extends England stay and signs new contract until 2028

Tuchel has spoken about his delight at putting pen to paper on a new contract. He said: "I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England. It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup. It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.

“I have had so much support from Mark, all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job. EURO 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham added: "I am delighted Thomas has committed to stay with us through to the EUROs in 2028. He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers. We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see.

“There is simply no better candidate available in world football. With his big-game experience, knowledge and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success – this summer and with the once-in-a generation EURO being hosted on these shores in two years’ time.

“In Thomas, Anthony and the wider team, we have a perfect blend of English coaching and international expertise. Their full focus remains on doing as well as possible this summer, and by securing them early for 2028, we have taken away the potential distraction of contract renegotiations around the tournament.”