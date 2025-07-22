How to watch 2025 NFL Preseason games: Channels & streaming links

Here’s all you need to know about where you can watch all the action unfold ahead of the new campaign

The 2025 NFL Preseason is finally here, with teams set to spend August fine-tuning their plans for the new season over a series of exhibition matchups against teams around the league.

Thirty-two teams, from the Kansas City Chiefs to the defending chams Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will play three weeks of road action, home and away, before reducing their rosters to the final 53-man squad.

Preseason matches give this year's rookie class a chance to make their first impression in games and give fans a chance to see their favourite teams in action before the results really count.

Like the regular season, matches are shared across several channels and carried by the NFL Network, but we think the best way to stay on top of it all is to have a streaming package that covers almost all your bases.

Below, GOAL guides you through how to watch the 2025 NFL Preseason, including channels, streaming providers, and the cost.

Who will show 2025 NFL Preseason games?

In the United States, viewers can watch 2025 NFL Preseason games through several methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team's local television affiliate as an in-market match, while a handful will be broadcast nationally on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NBC.

Amazon's Prime Video service will exclusively show the Week 3 fixture between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, for example, which will not be available on another network.

Most games will also be streamed through the NFL Network, while you can watch matches through a streaming package provider such as Fubo, Sling TV, or DirecTV Stream.

If the game's not on national TV, don't sweat it — NFL+ has your back. The service streams every non-national preseason matchup live, giving out-of-market fans a front-row seat to games they can't catch on their local channels.

It's the go-to option for diehards looking to follow their team wherever they are, no antenna or cable required.

How to watch the NFL Preseason for free?

Got an over-the-air antenna? You're in luck. That simple setup lets you catch all the NFL action airing on FOX, NBC, and CBS without spending a dime. As long as your antenna picks up local stations, you can tune into these broadcast networks and enjoy games totally free—no cable, no hassle.

How to watch 2025 NFL Preseason games

With the majority of games available through streaming package providers, GOAL has broken down our favorites below so you can see which works for your needs.

With the regular NFL season only a few weeks behind the preseason schedule, customers can also fine-tune their viewing plans for the new campaign.